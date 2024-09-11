Welcome to our web site

Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:

For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities

For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events

For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers

According to Donald E. Oehlerts and an excerpt from the Guide to Colorado Newspapers 1859-1963, “Newspapers have served as community diaries in America since the early 18th century. The newspaper, particularly the country weekly, has often provided the only record of community activity available to future historians. For millions of citizens, the files of the local newspapers contain the only description of their lives and accomplishments.”There’s a long history associated with your Lincoln County newspapers and combining papers to create something better has happened before. Records found in Lincoln County show many papers previously published in Hugo from 1887, including the Stayer, Hugo Star, Hugo Advocate, Lincoln County Ledger, which continued later as the Range Ledger, Hugo Independent, the Hugo Times and the Lincoln County Democrat, which continued as your Eastern Colorado Plainsman in 1929. Papers published in Arriba starting in 1889 included the Mirror, the Arriba Record (started by William Hoffman who is the great-great-grandfather of the current owners of the Leader, Michael Hoffman and Shalynn Richardson), and the Arriba Advocate. Genoa had the Genoa Sentinel started in 1912, also by William Hoffman, and the Genoa Guide which only lasted one year in 1938. The Limon Independent began in 1898 and was followed by the Limon Herald, the Limon Express, and the Eastern Colorado Leader, which combined with the Genoa Sentinel in 1939 and then became your Limon Leader in 1947. We are locally owned. Family owned. We live here. We have a long history with the newspapers in this area. We combined the Eastern Colorado Plainsman and the Limon Leader in July of 2023 to become The Leader, serving all of Lincoln County.

Get Breaking News As It Happens:

Text "START" to 719-416-5626 to receive Breaking News via text on your mobile device.

Regular text message rates will apply, please check with your carrier for any possible costs. Text "STOP" anytime to unsubscribe.