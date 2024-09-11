Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
The Book Page with news from around the web

SEEING—IN A SMALL-TOWN: A Poetic Journey Through Life’s Daily Routine in Small-Town Bars, Diners, Parks, and Main Streets

(NewsUSA) - Have you ever played a game where you see a person, couple, or group and begin to make a story around them? It’s a great way to meet spies, murderers, vagabonds, lovers, and thieves. …

HARD BARGAIN: What Life-Altering Experiences Taught One Man About Faith, Friendship and Family

(NewsUSA) - For Donald Denihan, it was supposed to be the fishing trip of a lifetime. Instead, it ended up nearly costing him his life in a hard bargain he made with the sea.Denihan’s story is …

BookTrib’s Bites: Dive Head First Into These Four Summer Reads

(NewsUSA) - When I Stop Fighting by Daryl Dittmer“Just like water seeks its own level, so does everything else, including idiots. I was one of those at that point in my life.”Here’s an …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Enthralling Summer Reads

(NewsUSA) - Map of My Escape by Cheryl L. ReedThe shooting of a homicide detective is captured on film by a mysterious figure from a second-floor window, implicating Riley Keane, an anti-gun …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Riveting Summer Reads

(NewsUSA) - May Day by Jess LoureyA waitress turned librarian just wants a new life. What she ends up with is a killer change of pace in a funny, snappy, and suspenseful mystery by Edgar …

Mike Bond’s Latest Thriller, CRUDE: Nuclear War is Coming -- Can We Stop It?

() - “After many years working on intelligence and war issues, I now believe we’re about to have a worldwide nuclear war. We and nearly all life will probably soon be incinerated in a …

ABANDONED AT BIRTH Paints Vivid Portrait of the Detachment and Longing of an Adopted Child

(NewsUSA) - It’s stunning to realize that only 10 states make birth records available to American-born adoptees and their biological parents. For adult adoptees born in the 20th century era of …

Debut Author Delivers Terror and Tension in Innovative Medical Thriller

(NewsUSA) - “I don’t know which is worse: disease of the human body or disease of humanity.” That’s the provocative question raised by the protagonist, Dr. Mark Lin, in author Anthony …

New eBook From BookTrib Showcases First Chapters from Some of the Hottest Books

(NewsUSA) - BookTrib.com, a leading source of book news, reviews and information for more than 20 years, is launching the second edition of BOOKTRIB’S LIT PICKS, an ebook showcasing excerpts from …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Spellbinding Reads

(NewsUSA) - Meet Me at the Starlight by Rachel HauckA heartfelt tale of romance, perseverance, and the enduring power of community by the New York Times bestselling author.Eighties supermodel Harlow …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Captivating Summer Reads

(NewsUSA) - Daft Mejora’s Infinite Madness by Karl DehmeltAmerica, 2021: an alien known as the Daft One washes ashore in Florida, arriving on a particular planet undergoing strange times. The only …

Life’s Hard Bargain by Donald G. Denihan

(NewsUSA) - I almost died shortly before Father’s Day in 2012, saved, ultimately, by my father. You might say I found him the night I almost lost my life.He had died nearly thirty years before, …

BookTrib’s Bites: Thrillers to Travelogues, and Everything in Between

(NewsUSA) - The Bucharest Dossier by William Maz“The Bourne Identity” meets John le Carre’s “The Spy Who Came In from the Cold.”Bill Hefflin is a man apart—apart from life, apart from …

6 books that explain the history and meaning of Juneteenth

The Conversation presents a list of six books on the subject of Juneteenth to help people better understand its history and meaning.

Forty-Six Years of Puppy Love – As Told Through Shiva Eyes

Forty-Six Years of Puppy Love – As Told Through Shiva Eyes
(NewsUSA) - Can an ordinary life be extraordinary? It depends on the lens through which one views it. In the case of Marc Gellman, that lens is Shiva Eyes and the life is the one he describes in his …
Katelyn Lonas has written and illustrated over 70 book­s and she’s only 17.
Books Can Make For A Great Way To Bond
(NAPSI)—What do you do for an encore when you publish your first book at age 9? Well, if you’re Katelyn Lonas, you go on to write and illustrate over 70 more by the tender age of 17. Katelyn’s …
BookTrib's Bites: Four Fascinating Reads
(NewsUSA) - What We Buried by Robert Rotenberg Inspired by the true story of the Forty Martyrs in Gubbio, Italy, during World War II, this is an extraordinary crime novel about troubled legacies, …
Your favorite Disney princesses are being re-imagined in modern romances
(BPT) - Disney lovers: Ever pictured Ariel in modern-day Manhattan? How about Belle in California? What might your favorite heroines be up to in our world?The Meant to Be collection of romance novels …
BookTrib’s Bites: Jump into Spring with These Four Reads
(NewsUSA) - Leaning on Air by Cheryl Grey BostromThey last spoke as teens . . . But a surprise encounter 12 years later reunites ornithologist Celia Burke with veterinary surgeon Burnaby Hayes, …
5 books to help you better understand today’s campus protests
Every so often, a cause ignites a sustained fury on college campuses across the nation. In 2020, it was Black Lives Matter. In 2011, it was Occupy Wall Street. In the 1980s, it was apartheid in South Africa. Right now, it’s the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. …
How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement − and a rallying cry for the new science of ecology
“Dune,” widely considered one of the best sci-fi novels of all time, continues to influence how writers, artists and inventors envision the future. Of course, there are Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning films, “Dune: Part One” (2021) and “Dune: Part Two” (2024). …
W.E.B. Du Bois’ study ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ at 125 still explains roots of the urban Black experience – sociologist Elijah Anderson tells why it should be on more reading lists
W.E.B. Du Bois is widely known for his civil rights activism, but many sociologists argue that he has yet to receive due recognition as the founding father of American sociology. His groundbreaking study, “The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study,” …
Betty Smith enchanted a generation of readers with ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ − even as she groused that she hoped Williamsburg would be flattened
Eighty years ago, in the winter and spring of 1944, Brooklyn-born author Betty Smith was entering a new chapter of life. A year earlier, she was an unknown writer, negotiating with her publisher about manuscript edits and the date of publication for her first book, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” …
How We Have Fallen Short in Teaching Literacy -- And What To Do About It
(NewsUSA) - This may be difficult to read, but did you know:In the last 15 years, 15 million students graduated from high schools testing below the basic reading level.One in five college students …
Humorous, Poetic & Allegorical Tale Reminiscent of Dante’s Inferno
(NewsUSA) - Theatrical essence, we know, relies upon a shared experience of space and time. How else does one describe the crescendo between the stage and stalls during a curtain call?In Presence, …
Twin Sisters at the Core of Dark Coming-of-Age Psycho Thriller By Debut Author
(NewsUSA) - Most good thriller novels keep readers guessing until the end. Then there are some that cause jaws to drop.TKO Rogue has launched debut author Janet Porter’s intriguing, intricate and …
BookTrib’s Bites: Some Tasty Morsels in Assorted Genres
(NewsUSA) -  The House at the End of the World by Dean KoontzSoon no one on Earth will have a place to hide in this novel about fears known and unknown by #1 NYTimes bestselling master of …
BookTrib’s Bites: Diverse Titles Sure to Hold Your Interest
(NewsUSA) -  The Violin Thief by Genie Higbee: A startling coming-of-age tale that twines magical realism with musical history and legend.It’s 1941. A wondrous violin is charming …
BookTrib’s Bites: True Crime Inspirations, Dystopian Gem, Making Great Factories
(NewsUSA) -  Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich RoyceWhen a severed hand washes ashore in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach, FL, the lives of two women—a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved …
BookTrib’s Bites: Epic Stories, Iconic Events and Personalities
(NewsUSA) -  “Battlefield Earth, Expanded 21st Century Edition” by L. Ron Hubbard: It’s the year 3,000, a thousand years after an alien invasion nearly exterminated …

BookTrib’s Bites: Plenty to Ponder for Your Next Read

(NewsUSA) -  “Love Letters to the Virgin Mary” by David Richards: King David is a mortal man who has spent all his life looking for a love he is unable to satisfy. As …

“Chicken Soup for the Soul” Man Provides Great Inspiration for Biographer

(NewsUSA) - If author Mitzi Perdue is using the example of Mark Victor Hansen for a little inspiration, well, she’s come to the right place. It’s hard to find somebody who hasn’t heard …

BookTrib’s Bites: Stories for a Range of Reading Interests

(NewsUSA) -  “Mrs. R. Snugglesworth – Attorney-at-Law” by Amy Flanagan: Mrs. R. Snugglesworth is 70 pounds of low-to-the-ground PRECIOUS. She is The Best at Finding …

Podcasts about Books, Authors & Reading
Stories about short stories

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich …

Interviews with authors

The Penguin Podcast is a fortnightly interview series where we speak to authors about what drives them: from where, how and why they write, to their inspirations, aspirations, and …

Revisit older books

The literary podcast presented by John Mitchinson and Andy Miller. Brought to you by Unbound. Visit www.backlisted.fm

