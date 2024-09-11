Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Food stories from around the web

5 simple (but smart) kitchen upgrades to save you time this summer

(BPT) - Summer is here! The warm weather is the perfect excuse to spend time outdoors doing what you enjoy with the people you love. To maximize your time for relaxation and enjoyment, it’s a …
Four Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
(BPT) - Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on September 15 and ends on October 15, is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the vibrant culture and significant contributions of Hispanic and Latino …
Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day!
(BPT) - HORMEL® Pepperoni, America’s No. 1 pepperoni brand*, is encouraging fans to lean into their desires and celebrate the most important day of the year — National Pepperoni Pizza …
Worth the wake up: 5 expert tips to kick-start your day
(BPT) - Starting your morning off right can make all the difference in how your day unfolds, setting the tone for a successful and energized day ahead. Don’t have a solid morning routine? Fear …
Take Back Busy School Days with Simplicity and Creativity
(Family Features) Ease and convenience are the name of the game during the school year as parents and students alike adapt to overwhelming schedules, mounds of homework and seemingly never-ending after-school activities.
Nourish Family Connections with Every Bite: Boost social, emotional and physical health with egg-inspired recipes
(Family Features) Weekly sit-down meals with family can reduce stress, boost self-esteem and make everyone feel more connected - all while sharing delicious, healthy and easy-to-prepare food.
Recipes, tips & food info

Enjoy the Simple Delights of Butter, Dairy-Free

(Family Features) Gracing home chefs with its deliciousness, the simple smell of butter ignites fond memories and provides inspiration for creative recipes.

3 Essential Steps to Love Your Heart

(Family Features) Adopting habits like exercising regularly, eating a heart-healthy diet with recipes like Baked Grape Falafel Bites and getting the proper amount of sleep can set you on the right path.

3 Smart Ways to Support Brain Health

(Family Features) Staying healthy goes far beyond physical activity. If you're laying out a path toward healthier living, keep your brain's fitness top of mind with healthy foods such as this Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl. 

What your dog breed pick reveals about your taste in wine

(BPT) - Did you know your favorite dog breed can reveal a lot about your personality? According to celebrity dog trainer and certified pet behavioral expert Nicole Ellis, it can even tell you what …

How to create the perfect backyard oasis

(BPT) - There are no two ways about it, this summer has been a hot one for the entire country. Everyone is experiencing record high temperatures. But that doesn't mean you need to retreat inside and …

5 Ways to Add More Fruits & Veggies to Everyday Meals & Snacks

(BPT) - Looking to add more fruits and vegetables to your day, but not sure how? The key to success might be simpler than you think. Building on your current eating habits and finding easy ways to …

Savor Smart Snacking with Kiwifruit

(NewsUSA) - Nearly half of Americans (46%) report eating at least three snacks per day, according to research from data insights firm Circana. While many people reach for not-so-healthy snacks, …

Optimizing protein and fiber throughout the day

(BPT) - By Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RD, former lead dietitian and Cleveland Clinic Integrative Medicine and Quest partnerConsumers are becoming more savvy about getting the most bang for their …

A Better-for-You Beverage for a Healthy Heart

(Family Features) How you start your morning can impact the rest of your day. For a little morning refreshment, simple Sparkling Green Tea Cranberry Spritzers offer a beverage solution with 0 grams of added sugars. 

More food ideas

(BPT) - Back-to-school season is here which means families are gearing up for a busy fall filled with homework, activities, and packed schedules.Keeping kids fueled and focused throughout the day, …
Read more.
New reality show tasks contestants to furnish an empty mansion
(BPT) - Imagine having the opportunity to move into an opulent mansion. What’s the catch? You don’t have any furnishings, appliances or other modern comforts. No washing machine, …
Game day gourmet: How to build the perfect game day table
(BPT) - It's tailgating season! Whether you're relaxing in the parking lot before the game or gathering in front of the television with family and friends, it means football and food. The biggest …
The 10 Healthiest (and Unhealthiest) Fast Food Sandwiches in America
Hers took a look at the nutrition facts of sandwiches, including burgers, at 10 of the largest fast food chains in the country to discover the healthiest and unhealthiest options.
Raise a Glass to “Sum-all” Season with a Variety of Delicious Summer and Fall Drinks
(NewsUSA) - It's that time of year again! The time between summer and fall when some people start thinking about leaves and football, while others aren’t quite ready to trade in their flip-flops …
Banana apocalypse, part 2 – a genomicist explains the tricky genetics of the fungus devastating bananas worldwide
Did you know that the bananas you eat today are not the same type as the ones people were eating a few generations ago? …
