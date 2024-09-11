Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Trivia, History & Games
Test your news knowledge
 The Conversation: U.S. weekly news quiz
From the editors at The Conversation, an independent news organization based in Boston that publishes articles written by academic experts and edited by a team of journalists.
The Crossword Puzzle

Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please.

A jacket, a coin, a letter − relics of Omaha Beach battle tell the story of D-Day 80 years later

Between the villages of Vierville-sur-Mer and Sainte-Honorine-des-Pertes in Normandy, France, is a 5-mile stretch of beach that was once called Côte d’Or, or “golden coast.” …
Very interesting

How the Gaza humanitarian aid pier traces its origins to discarded cigar boxes before World War II

Palestinians in Gaza have begun receiving humanitarian aid delivered through a newly completed floating pier off the coast of the besieged territory. Built by the U.S. military and operated in coordination with the United Nations, …

Japanese American soldiers in World War II fought the Axis abroad and racial prejudice at home

The Conversation presents the story of the racial prejudice that Japanese American soldiers faced in the US during World War II.

Mary McLeod Bethune, known as the ‘First Lady of Negro America,’ also sought to unify the African diaspora

When I first landed an internship as an archives technician at the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House-National Historic Site – the D.C. home of the woman who founded Bethune-Cookman University – …

Sports gambling creates a windfall, but raises questions of integrity – here are three lessons from historic sports-betting scandals

Sports betting is having a big moment across the United States. While gambling on sports has been legal for decades in countries such as the U.K., it wasn’t until 2018 that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could legalize sports betting. …

What America’s first board game can teach us about the aspirations of a young nation

Board games are booming: In 2023 alone, the industry topped US$16.8 billion and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2032. Classics like “Scrabble” are being refreshed and transformed, while newer inventions such as “Pandemic” and “Wingspan” have garnered millions of devotees. …
Video games

Exoplanet WASP-69b has a cometlike tail – this unique feature is helping scientists like me learn more about how planets evolve

It wasn’t called voter suppression back then, but civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer knew exactly how white authorities in Mississippi felt about Black people voting in the 1960s. …
Read more.
© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions