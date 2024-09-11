Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
News about your money around the web

Best places to retire in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S., using 2024 Niche data, including factors such as weather and health care.

9 in 10 online learners experience positive ROI from degree program

BestColleges surveyed students about their experiences with online degree programs.

5 ways to achieve financial independence and retire early

Money.ca explains five actionable ways to achieve financial independence and retire early.

Managing your money

The 10 highest-paying sales jobs

Could you have a future in sales? Xactly used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the highest-paying sales jobs.

Amid growing concerns about AI, people trust these sectors with it the most

Verbit examined data from the Stevens Institute of Technology to see which sectors Americans trust the most with artificial intelligence.

Students are headed back to school armed with AI. Here's how some colleges are adapting.

Numerade analyzed survey data and news reports and interviewed educators to see how colleges and universities are responding to AI.

The birth, life, death, and afterlife of the sofa

Made Trade explored the life cycle of the sofa, from its beginnings to its journey after the living room, using various sources on the internet.

What is a mild hybrid (MHEV) car?

Edmunds breaks down the details, distinctions, pros, and cons of mild hybrid cars over the years.

You think you're a safe driver. Are you really?

CheapInsurance.com shares tips on how to become a safer driver, improve your driving record and potentially save on car insurance.
More money matters
5 Ways to Conquer 'Adulting' with Smarter Financial Habits
(BPT) - By Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer, Small Business & Wealth Management Banking and Lending Products at Bank of AmericaPack your bags and sharpen your pencils because it’s time …
Sunshine, adventure, and tax breaks: As baby boomers retire, here are the states where they can have it all
Caring.com looked at Census data to see which states have had the biggest increase of residents over the age of 65 from 2010 to 2023.
AI art is facing a copyright problem. Here's what it means for creators.
Verbit examined news articles and legal research to see what the rise of artificial intelligence means for creators.
How to stay safe from AI voice scams
Spokeo explains what people need to know about AI voice scams, including how they work and how to protect yourself.
How does a reverse mortgage work in Canada?
Money.ca examines how a reverse mortgage works in Canada and how to decide if it's the right choice for your financial future.
For a second year, FAFSA will again be delayed
Chalkbeat reports that the U.S. Department of Education is taking a new approach this year that will improve the FAFSA experience for students and their families.
Which states have a thriving small-business landscape, according to data?
U.S. NAICS Codes analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which states have the healthiest environments for small businesses.
The 'sandwich generation' is strained: How to save for retirement while caring for kids and aging parents
Caring.com compiled tips from the Family Caregiver Alliance and other organizations to help you save while caring for many generations under one roof.
The worker shortage isn't over. Here are the states where it's most acute.
JobTest.org analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to show where worker shortages are still being felt across the United States.
Despite skepticism about AI's future, tech companies predict AI will continue to explode
To get a sense of how the AI market will grow in the near future, Verbit analyzed financial research and recent data on trends surrounding the technology. 

Kids are going back to school during one of the hottest years on record. Here's how heat affects learning.

Record-high global temperatures can have a detrimental impact on education. Study.com examined academic research to see how heat affects learning outcomes.

Top 50 healthcare careers for 2024-2025

Medical Technology Schools lists and examines the top 50 healthcare careers for 2024-2025, including growth potential, salary and overall flexibility.

Car key replacement costs: Can auto insurance help?

CheapInsurance.com looks at average car key replacement costs, DIY options, insurance coverage and prevention tips.

Cities where Millennials and Gen Z have the highest credit card debt

Experian looks into the where and the why behind rising credit card debt among Millennials and Gen Z across the U.S.
More news about money
10 unscrupulous scams that target senior citizens
Spokeo warns to watch out for numerous senior citizen scams that target their hard-earned savings.
The most common types of car crashes in America
The General used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to determine the most common types of car crashes in America.
Inflation, wages and credit: Are younger consumers winning in 2024?
Experian analyzed data from the second quarter of 2024 that shows while costs have risen for consumer goods, the consumer credit market remains healthy—especially among younger borrowers.
The ultimate guide to debt consolidation
Prosper explains how debt consolidation can help you reduce the number of monthly debt payments, secure lower interest rates, reduce the total amount you pay each month, or eliminate creditor fees.
Does car color affect auto insurance?
CheapInsurance.com takes a look at whether or not the color of a car has anything to do with the cost of auto insurance.
