Nursing Homes used Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data to determine which state's skilled nursing facilities bring in the highest revenue per bed.
LawnStarter ranked the U.S. counties with the highest flood risk this year.
Hims compares America's foodie capitals and what their eating patterns say about their culture and health.
(NewsUSA) - This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. So far, this has held true with storms Beryl …
(NewsUSA) - Cutting back on single-use plastic is trending across America. A recent Ipsos survey indicates that 81 percent of American consumers support the increase of reusable packaging and that …
(NewsUSA) - From classic shapes to modern technologies, the progression of eyewear continues to see advancements, driven by the desire for improved comfort, durability, and style. Frames were often …
(Family Features) Address the epidemic of loneliness by joining the Family Meals Movement and sharing a meal with friends and family today.
(Family Features) According to the U.S. Surgeon General, Americans face a lack of social connection that poses a significant risk to individual health and longevity.
(Family Features) Explore these "ABC's" of how school meals and the dedicated professionals behind them are key to ensuring nutrition equity and food justice for all children.
(Family Features) Before gathering your crew for your next event, make a plan to ensure you get to enjoy the day as fully as your guests.
Volunteering Together to Build Friendships and Strengthen Bonds
(Family Features) As people age, many social avenues from earlier phases of life, such as school and work, no longer exist and making friends can be difficult. Experts suggest volunteering as a beneficial way to make friends and improve social well-being.
Volunteering Together: Building friendships and strengthening bonds
(Family Features) As people age, many social avenues from earlier phases of life, such as school and work, no longer exist and making friends can be difficult. Experts suggest volunteering as a beneficial way to make friends and improve social well-being.
What you need to know about Project 2025
The 19th reports on a 920-page policy blueprint that contains the Heritage Foundation's vision for a second Trump administration — with impacts on women, LGBTQ+ rights, families, education and the workforce.
The surprisingly simple way cities could save people from extreme heat
Grist reports on how cool roofs reflect sunlight and reduce the urban heat island effect.
How could Project 2025 change education?
The Hechinger Report analyzes the ramifications of Project 2025–from Head Start to student loans–and how the conservative proposals for a new Trump administration have a wide scope.
"100 Reasons to Celebrate" with Sabrina Brier
(BPT) - This year, Zales celebrates 100 years of inspiring style through a commitment to provide beautifully designed and crafted on-trend fine jewelry.To celebrate, the brand teamed up with actress …
Champions reveal their secrets to smooth summer skin
(BPT) - If you struggle to maintain smooth skin, free from unwanted hair all summer long, you might wonder how champions from a Team USA athlete to a top dermatologist manage it.Team USA track and …
Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's Quality of Life Grants Program: $44 million in grants, and counting
(BPT) - Over a quarter of a century, $44 million in grants have been awarded to more than 3,800 projects across the U.S. that contribute to the quality of life for people living with paralysis. …