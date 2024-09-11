Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Are men literally working themselves to death? A psychiatrist on what you can do to manage stress
Can silver help reduce carbon emissions? How this precious metal plays a role in a sustainable future.
SD Bullion researched the role of silver in reducing carbon pollution as part of the green economy's sustainable initiatives using various sources.
It's pumpkin spice season: 17 fall coffee drinks ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
Hers ranks 17 fall coffee drinks from top chains in the U.S. to determine the healthiest and unhealthiest seasonal indulgences.
Sports stars with the highest off-field business earnings
OLBG lists and examines the athletes, from the NFL to the NBA, earning the most money off-field in addition to their lucrative sports careers.
Can weight loss meds silence food noise?
Hone Health explains what doctors and dietitians are saying about popular anti-obesity drugs and what they can and can't do to minimize the munchies.
Newly acquired DM7 (2024) at Cerritos College, Music Technology Classroom.
Transforming Music Education with Yamaha Higher Education Solutions
(NAPSI)—Collegiate music programs are experiencing a wave of diversification and innovation as they evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing educational landscape. With the integration of …
Skilled nursing facilities in these states make the most revenue per bed

Nursing Homes used Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data to determine which state's skilled nursing facilities bring in the highest revenue per bed.

U.S. counties most at risk for flooding in 2024

LawnStarter ranked the U.S. counties with the highest flood risk this year.

Does where you live determine how you eat? New study uncovers America's emotional eating patterns

Hims compares America's foodie capitals and what their eating patterns say about their culture and health.

Satellite Internet Helps Small Businesses Stay Connected During Hurricane Season

(NewsUSA) - This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. So far, this has held true with storms Beryl …

Shop.able Carriers Offer Easy-to-Recycle Option for Transporting Groceries

(NewsUSA) - Cutting back on single-use plastic is trending across America. A recent Ipsos survey indicates that 81 percent of American consumers support the increase of reusable packaging and that …

Built to Last: The Evolution of Eyewear

(NewsUSA) - From classic shapes to modern technologies, the progression of eyewear continues to see advancements, driven by the desire for improved comfort, durability, and style. Frames were often …

5 Reasons Family Meals are a Recipe for Success

(Family Features) Address the epidemic of loneliness by joining the Family Meals Movement and sharing a meal with friends and family today.

Combat the Epidemic of Loneliness by Eating Together

(Family Features) According to the U.S. Surgeon General, Americans face a lack of social connection that poses a significant risk to individual health and longevity.

Fueling Futures: How schools are helping end student hunger

(Family Features) Explore these "ABC's" of how school meals and the dedicated professionals behind them are key to ensuring nutrition equity and food justice for all children.

How to spot a moving scam
(BPT) - Moving is a big life change — that’s enough to focus on without the worry you’ll fall victim to a moving scam. Unfortunately, perpetrators target movers during this …
How to Help Families Affected by Childhood Cancer or Blood Disorders
(BPT) - If you know a family facing childhood cancer or a blood disorder like sickle cell disease, you may want to help but don’t know where to start. This guide, created by experts at …
The invisible burden of type 1 diabetes through the eyes of a caregiver
(BPT) - Sponsored by Sanofi Caregiving for those with type 1 diabetes is more than a responsibility, it’s a full-time job, requiring around-the-clock care and attention. From monitoring your …
Dread packing lunch? Top 5 benefits of school-provided lunches
(BPT) - Do you dread the daily routine of packing your child’s lunch box? You’re not alone. According to a 2023 survey, packing school lunches may be the task parents dread most, even …
A Stranger's Donation Cured 9/11 Firefighter's Cancer
(BPT) - On Sept. 11, 2001, as the whole world watched the tragedy unfolding at the World Trade Center, New York firefighter Brian Kevan rushed to the scene to help. Like many others who responded …
Throw a Party Like a Pro

(Family Features) Before gathering your crew for your next event, make a plan to ensure you get to enjoy the day as fully as your guests.

Volunteering Together to Build Friendships and Strengthen Bonds

(Family Features) As people age, many social avenues from earlier phases of life, such as school and work, no longer exist and making friends can be difficult. Experts suggest volunteering as a beneficial way to make friends and improve social well-being.

What you need to know about Project 2025

The 19th reports on a 920-page policy blueprint that contains the Heritage Foundation's vision for a second Trump administration — with impacts on women, LGBTQ+ rights, families, education and the workforce.

The surprisingly simple way cities could save people from extreme heat

Grist reports on how cool roofs reflect sunlight and reduce the urban heat island effect.

How could Project 2025 change education?

The Hechinger Report analyzes the ramifications of Project 2025–from Head Start to student loans–and how the conservative proposals for a new Trump administration have a wide scope.

"100 Reasons to Celebrate" with Sabrina Brier

(BPT) - This year, Zales celebrates 100 years of inspiring style through a commitment to provide beautifully designed and crafted on-trend fine jewelry.To celebrate, the brand teamed up with actress …

Champions reveal their secrets to smooth summer skin

(BPT) - If you struggle to maintain smooth skin, free from unwanted hair all summer long, you might wonder how champions from a Team USA athlete to a top dermatologist manage it.Team USA track and …

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's Quality of Life Grants Program: $44 million in grants, and counting

(BPT) - Over a quarter of a century, $44 million in grants have been awarded to more than 3,800 projects across the U.S. that contribute to the quality of life for people living with paralysis. …

 Extreme heat is making schools hotter — and learning harder
The 19th reports on the rising temperatures in classrooms that translate to dehydrated, exhausted kids and teachers who have to focus on heat safety instead of instruction.
How medical debt drives half a million people into bankruptcy each year
Doctors and Clinicians analyzed academic research and news reports to see how medical debt is contributing to personal bankruptcies in America.
Which congressional campaigns are drawing the most donations from wealthy donors this election?
Windfall analyzed FEC data to show states where wealthy donors are making the largest contributions to congressional campaigns this election cycle.
These are the worst states for access to medical care
Hers looks at four data sets to rank U.S. states from worst to best when it comes to accessible healthcare.
How school counselors can address the youth mental health crisis
CounselingSchools.com examines the mental health crisis in America, how school counselors are boosting mental health and what more can be done to support them in their mission.
