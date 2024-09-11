60 Years Ago..July 2, 1964
Arrangements for every phase of the rodeo here July 3, 4, & 5 have been completed. It appears that the committee has done everything possible under the circumstances to …
Mrs. Lela Sellon, rural mail carrier, was presented with a 33 year safe driving award pin by Keith Bowhan, Hugo postmaster. Mrs. Sellon started driving the route almost …
60 Years Ago..March 12, 1964
Contrary to rumors which have been widely circulated during the past week, C. P. Peterson of Colorado Springs assured a joint meeting of Rotary, Lions and Chamber of …
60 Years Ago..Jan. 2, 1964
Mrs. Floyd Gulliams and Vern Nall were finalists in the Molly Mayfield bowling tournament held Dec. 22. Mrs. Guilliams bowled at Broadway Bowl while Vern was a …
60 Years Ago..Nov. 14, 1963
The A & W Drive-in operated by the Nordicks in Limon was burglarized with a loss of what money was in the cigarette machine and the jukebox. It's believed the same …
