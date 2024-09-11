Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Top Stories

NEWS BRIEFS

VENDORS WANTED Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 …

More Community Events

Lincoln County Commissioner Meeting

By Stephanie Zwick In the last commissioner’s article from the August 15 meeting there was a bit of confusion regarding the commissioner’s policy about shingles being dumped at the …

Town of Limon Agenda

Sept. 5, 2024 - 7 p.m. (1) Roll Call (2) Pledge of Allegiance (3) Approval of Minutes (4) Public Input for Items Not on Agenda (5) Rotary Special Events Permit Request …

THANK YOU LINCOLN COUNTY BUYERS CLUB!

Congratulations to the members of the 2024 Lincoln County Buyers Club. Because of their generous donations, we were able to purchase an add on and the following 8 animals at the Junior …

Read more news

Hope in Recovery: Medications for Alcohol Addiction and Withdrawal

September is National Recovery Month, a time to shine a light on the power of healing and hope for those struggling with addiction. Unsurprising to most, alcohol use disorder is one of the most …

Colorado Proud Invites Schools Statewide to Participate in Annual “School Meal Day”

Colorado Proud, along with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Department of Education, is inviting every Colorado school to participate in the annual Colorado Proud School Meal Day …

Grants Available From the Nathan Yip Foundation

The Nathan Yip Foundation announced today that grants are available for rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on students/classroom this …

Colorado FFA Foundation Seeks Nominees for 2025 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame

Colorado Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation is seeking a wide range of nominations to the annual Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame induction. Individuals are encouraged to …
E-edition

Thursday, September 5, 2024

View this issue

Browse other issues

Facebook
Your Community

Fall Bookmobile Schedule

Hugo Roping Club Gymkhana Results - Aug. 30 Photos by Jeannie Foster

Assisted Group Rip Carpenter Beau Carpenter Haze Mosher Mesa Wiersma Lincoln Mann Barrel Race Pee Wee 1st Abram Hermes 2nd Kolter Yoder 3rd Mila …

Luci Reimer honored at reception

Mayor Randolph read a proclamation to make August 23rd Luci Reimer Day in Limon.   He presented her with a plaque with the newly named Luci Reimer Computer Lab at the Limon Memorial Library. …

Final 2024 Concert in the Park features Lola Rising

The Limon Rotary presented Lola Rising for their final concert in the park for 2024.   This capped off a great day of beautiful cars and artwork.   Many locals and visitors alike enjoyed a …

Hugo Roping Club Gymkhana Results - Aug. 24

Photos by Jeannie Foster Assisted Group Rip Carpenter  Emmalyse Fisher Haze Mosher Mesa Wiersma Barrel Race Pee Wee 1st Kolter Yoder 2nd Mila …

2024 Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo Results, Part 2

2024 Open Class Horse Show Open Trail 1st Rynea Kissel 2nd Kadee Christensen 3rd Jessica Kravig Open Halter Class-Mares  Fillies Born Previous Year 1st Sky …

Local artists invited to exhibit their work

Tri-Town Arts is excited to host the Hub City Festival of Art ton Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Limon Town Hall in conjunction with the Hub City Classic Car Show. The show features local artists of all …

Yard of the Week

Deborah Humpert loves to spend summer mornings taking care of her yard. She has quite the green thumb. Check it out at 960 6th Street. Thank you for making Limon beautiful.

Mutton Bustin at the Lincoln County PRCA Rodeo

Wild and wooly wet sheep, a soggy track and determined Mutton Busters made for an entertaining Friday evening! Various riding styles were used by these daring youngsters to score the highest point …

Fair Results - Dairy

Dairy Cattle Showmanship Senior Dairy Showmanship 1st Hannah Winters  2nd Larry Poss  Intermediate Dairy Showmanship 1st Reagan B Schinzel  2nd Filomena …

2024 Lincoln County Fair Parade

Saturday Morning's Parade honored Grand Marshals Doug and Rhonda Blackwelder, long-time supporters of 4-H in Lincoln County. Jira Kissel, 2024 Fair Princess and Hannah Winters 2025 Queen elect, led …
Opinion

Colorado Roots

Grumpy talk on the trail

By Marjorie ‘Slim’ Woodruff I suppose it’s the human thing on a hiking trail to acknowledge one another when passing. But on a well-used trail, the same comments come up time …

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor, "Hope for Healing in Eastern Colorado: New Program Makes Addiction Treatment Easier Than Ever There's good news for people in eastern Colorado who are struggling with …

The Secret Room

(Editor's Note: This story was shared with us a few weeks back during a fun afternoon visit.) This is a story about a secret room. Back around 1997 we lived on a small place outside of Limon, …

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor: In the major east coast city and its suburbs that I grew up in, there seemed to be a far bigger connection to the farms than we have here. There were many Amish and Mennonite …

THANK YOU

I would like to thank all my friends for all the pretty birthday cards and parties. Loved it all!! Alice Williams

PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO COMPLETE OUR SURVEY

The Leader is among 60 newsrooms statewide working to better understand our communities by asking residents what they want candidates to talk about as they compete for your vote. What are your top …

CAR CORNER

I was pleasantly surprised by the response and comments I received about the article concerning the movie “America Graffiti”. A fellow auto enthusiast imparted this information to me concerning …

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am a 71 year-old rural Coloradan politically registered as Unaffiliated. I'd like to ask my fellow seniors a simple question: Why vote against your own self-interest? Republicans have vowed …

WHEN EVERYONE DOES THEIR PART, GOOD THINGS HAPPEN. GREATNESS STARTS IN HUGO!

When the fire first started on the edge of highway 40/287 the calls came in quickly for for help. Within a few minutes, the first responders were on site. The location was just outside of the tree …
Sports
By Will Mallory The Pirates hosted the Briggsdale Falcons on Friday evening, August 30, to open the 2024 Six-man football season.   The Pirates took a significant graduation hit, with Trey …
Read more.

Pirate Volleyball splits opening week

By Will Mallory The Lady Pirates hosted the #2 ranked Eads Eagles on Tuesday, August 27, to open the regular season. The starters were Amy James, Kazlei Vaughn, Rylee Kelly, Kallie Yoder, …

More sports

Limon Badgers win football season opener

By Stephanie Zwick The Badgers season opener on a Friday night under the lights had them traveling to Colorado Springs Christian High School. This game was wrapped in nervous energy for the …

Limon Golf

By Stephanie Zwick In this weeks golf action, the junior varsity team traveled to Wray on August 26th where the team placed 9th out of the 9 teams that attended. Quinten Blatnick placed 25th …
By Stephanie Zwick Opening night for the Lady Badger volleyball team was not short of nail biting, sitting on the edge of your seat, and cheering at every turn. The Badgers took on the Deer …
By Stephanie Zwick The Limon Badger Softball team played in La Junta on Monday August 26 and had some success with batters getting on base but were unable to capitalize on those hits. The …
KARVAL ACTIVITIES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 VB/FB @ Stratton TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 10 VB @ Hugo THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12 FFA - Farm Safety Day @ Fairgrounds 9:00 a.m.   …
By Rocky Rockwell Congratulations to Keon Bandy for being selected as 2nd Team All American on the Maxpreps Small Town All American Team! Congrats Keon for also being selected as 2A Baseball …
GENOA-HUGO ACTIVITIES THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 MS Stuco Elections FRIDAY AUGUST 30 3 p.m. MS and HS Volleyball Home w/ Briggsdale MS and HS Football Home w/Briggsdale MS …
The Classifieds

See more classifieds

Obituaries
VERN ASHCRAFT
A Memorial Service for Vern Ashcraft will be held on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska.      Vern Dale Ashcraft, 55 years of …
Clarence (Delbert/Del) A. Mattson
Clarence (Delbert/Del)   A. Mattson Memorial Service Saturday, September 7, 2024 11 a.m. Love Funeral Home Chapel, Limon, Colorado 80828 Memorial Contributions can be made to …
ORVILLE WARNER
Orville was born to George and Gwendolyn (Vick) on August 4, 1935, in Boyero, Colo. He attended Clifford school up to 8th grade and moved on to graduate in Hugo High School in 1954. He worked the …
KAREN HOGAN
Karen Kay Hogan (Huffman), age 79, of Lusk, WY, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2024, at Central Wyoming Hospice Center in Casper, WY. A Memorial service will be held August 30, 2024, at Lusk …
KONI KIM METCALF BOCK
Koni Kim Metcalf was born in Hugo Colorado on April 20,1960 to Paul Louis and Gladys Jane Peters Metcalf.  Koni passed away peacefully on July 1, 2024, surrounded by her and Dan’s families …

More obituaries

Calendar of events
Wed
11
Thu
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
From Past Editions
60 Years Ago..July 30, 1964 James M. Clanin, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. O. Clanin of Limon received his commission as an Ensign from Captain T. E. Franco at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida. …
60 Years Ago July 16, 1964 Last week, a mom, dad and their 14-year-old daughter stopped at the Conoco Station in Limon.   While the car was being serviced, the girl went into the restroom …
60 Years Ago..July 16, 1964 Huck Finn Day winners of the costume contest are Craig Nagel, Debbie Hendricks, Rhonda Widhalm and Richard Metcalf. Well over 100 persons including 77 Hucks and …

Read more stories

REMEMBER WHEN By Joan Doll ~ from past editions of the Limon Leader

60 Years Ago..July 2, 1964 Arrangements for every phase of the rodeo here July 3, 4, & 5 have been completed. It appears that the committee has done everything possible under the circumstances to …

YESTERYEAR By Joan Doll ~ from past editions of the Eastern Colorado Plainsman

60 Years Ago..July 2, 1964 Mrs. Lela Sellon, rural mail carrier, was presented with a 33 year safe driving award pin by Keith Bowhan, Hugo postmaster. Mrs. Sellon started driving the route almost …

REMEMBER WHEN

60 Years Ago..March 12, 1964 Contrary to rumors which have been widely circulated during the past week, C. P. Peterson of Colorado Springs assured a joint meeting of Rotary, Lions and Chamber of …

REMEMBER WHEN

60 Years Ago..Jan. 2, 1964 Mrs. Floyd Gulliams and Vern Nall were finalists in the Molly Mayfield bowling tournament held Dec. 22. Mrs. Guilliams bowled at Broadway Bowl while Vern was a …

THE WAY THINGS WERE

60 Years Ago..Nov. 14, 1963 The A & W Drive-in operated by the Nordicks in Limon was burglarized with a loss of what money was in the cigarette machine and the jukebox.  It's believed the same …

Read more stories

Features from around the web
Americans serve together to honor and remember Sept. 11
(BPT) - More than two decades ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, many lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. From across America, people stepped forward — uniting to help the families of those …
Have a Heart for Caregivers: 8 expert tips for volunteers to care for themselves, too
(Family Features) Survivors of heart attacks or strokes may have additional health and personal care needs, often relying on a family member or close friend to help.
Making the Grade with Medicaid and CHIP
(BPT) - Back-to-school season is in full swing, which means it’s time to make sure your kids have the essentials they need for a successful school year. Health coverage should be at the top of …
Join the Movement: Celebrate Blue Star Welcome Week and Support Military Families
Join the Movement: Celebrate Blue Star Welcome Week and Support Military Families
(NewsUSA) - The average military family moves three times as often as their civilian peers, and most of these permanent change of station (PCS) moves occur during the summer, according to Blue Star …
5 easy ways to nourish your brain
(BPT) - What are you doing to nourish your brain on a daily basis? Many people eat a balanced diet and work out to nourish and support their bodies and their overall health, but it's just as …
© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions