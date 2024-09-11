Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Green Living & the Environment

Ancient Rome had ways to counter the urban heat island effect – how history’s lessons apply to cities today

What if your pets' steps could create renewable energy?

(BPT) - Does your dog run crazy-eights? Does your cat get midnight madness? Of course, any of your pets can get the zoomies, or, maybe they simply follow you around the house all day in hopes of a …

New round of federal grants injects billions into rural renewable energy projects

The Daily Yonder reports on a new round of federal funding and its focus on communities across the country with fewer than 10,000 residents.

The Importance of Clean School Transportation

(Family Features) Across the country, more than 1.3 million children ride to school each day in school buses, most of which are powered by diesel and produce harmful emissions.

One city's unique bike giveaway program is a win for mobility justice

Next City reports that by giving free bikes to those most in need, the Bike Chicago program has proven a powerful strategy to grow active transportation.

New big storm is headed for the Caribbean: What meteorologists look for in early signs of a future hurricane

Disturbances in the Atlantic may be nothing, or they could be the seeds of a destructive hurricane. NOAA GOES When tropical meteorologists peer at satellite images , they often catch sight of subtle …

Understanding the Economic and Environmental Benefits of Propane School Buses

(Family Features) When diesel school bus fleets are converted to cleaner energy options - like propane - the significant economic and environmental benefits are clear.

Help your home and your energy bill handle summer heat

(BPT) - As summer temperatures rise, what can you do to beat the heat at home? Before lowering the thermostat setting, consider an often-overlooked approach to help your home and your energy budget …

Hail the size of golf balls and even grapefruit? The science of how tiny ice crystals grow dangerously large

Hail the size of grapefruit shattered car windows in Johnson City, Texas, in May 2024. In June, a storm chaser found a hailstone almost as big as a pineapple . Even larger hailstones have been …
Environment matters
Hurricane Beryl’s rapid intensification to Category 5 is alarming: Here’s why more tropical storms are exploding in strength
Hurricane Beryl hit the island of Carriacou, Grenada, on July 1, 2024, with 150 mph sustained winds. NOAA Hurricane Beryl was the latest Atlantic storm to rapidly intensify, growing quickly from …
Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change
Many countries have seen extremely hot weather lately, but in most of the inhabited world, it’s never going to get “too hot for people to live here,” especially in relatively dry climates. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If …
Hurricane forecast points to a dangerous 2024 Atlantic season, with La Niña and a persistently warm ocean teaming up to power fierce storms
If the National Hurricane Center’s early forecast, released May 23, is right, the North Atlantic could see 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes by the end of November. That’s the highest number of named storms in any NOAA preseason forecast. …
La Niña is coming, raising the chances of a dangerous Atlantic hurricane season – an atmospheric scientist explains this climate phenomenon
One of the big contributors to the record-breaking global temperatures over the past year – El Niño – is nearly gone, and its opposite, La Niña, is on the way. Whether that’s a relief or not depends in part on where you live. …
Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
America’s first large-scale offshore wind farms began sending power to the Northeast in early 2024, but a wave of wind farm project cancellations and rising costs have left many people with doubts about the industry’s future in the U.S. ...

Going Green in Your Community

(Family Features) Preserving your community for future generations can take many forms. Taking steps to protect the environment is a critical way to ensure your community remains safe and livable for generations to come.

3 Reasons to Ditch Your Laundry Detergent for Eco Strips

(NewsUSA) - The laundry industry would have you believe that in order to get brilliant, clean laundry, you need to use powders, liquids and pods that are diluted with water, and come in bulky, …

Want savings on energy-efficient home upgrades? A new tool can help you save big

(BPT) - As a homeowner, you may have heard about incentives to tackle climate change that are available as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a large piece of legislation that was passed …
Lifestyle features
Can silver help reduce carbon emissions? How this precious metal plays a role in a sustainable future.
SD Bullion researched the role of silver in reducing carbon pollution as part of the green economy's sustainable initiatives using various sources.
It's pumpkin spice season: 17 fall coffee drinks ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
Hers ranks 17 fall coffee drinks from top chains in the U.S. to determine the healthiest and unhealthiest seasonal indulgences.
Sports stars with the highest off-field business earnings
OLBG lists and examines the athletes, from the NFL to the NBA, earning the most money off-field in addition to their lucrative sports careers.
Can weight loss meds silence food noise?
Hone Health explains what doctors and dietitians are saying about popular anti-obesity drugs and what they can and can't do to minimize the munchies.
Newly acquired DM7 (2024) at Cerritos College, Music Technology Classroom.
Transforming Music Education with Yamaha Higher Education Solutions
(NAPSI)—Collegiate music programs are experiencing a wave of diversification and innovation as they evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing educational landscape. With the integration of …
