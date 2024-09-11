What if your pets' steps could create renewable energy? (BPT) - Does your dog run crazy-eights? Does your cat get midnight madness? Of course, any of your pets can get the zoomies, or, maybe they simply follow you around the house all day in hopes of a …

New round of federal grants injects billions into rural renewable energy projects The Daily Yonder reports on a new round of federal funding and its focus on communities across the country with fewer than 10,000 residents.

The Importance of Clean School Transportation (Family Features) Across the country, more than 1.3 million children ride to school each day in school buses, most of which are powered by diesel and produce harmful emissions.