Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Health

Does your head ache? Discover how chiropractic care can help
Fall Respiratory Virus Vaccines: What pregnant people need to know
(Family Features) Getting vaccinated for flu, COVID-19 and RSV during your pregnancy lets you pass protection to your baby.
Improvements to school meals focus on healthier options
(BPT) - Courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)It's back to school time again. Did you know K-12 schools serve nutritious breakfasts and lunches to nearly 30 million children …
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease, not a cosmetic issue
(BPT) - It started with a tiny patch — the size of a walnut, round and smooth. At 21, Deirdre Nero was puzzled by her sudden hair loss — she was studying abroad in Spain when she noticed …
Beyond the Court: The Inspiring Journey of the First NBA Player Living with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
(BPT) - When Chris Wright reflects on his professional basketball career, he describes it as “challenging, rewarding, and not without obstacles.” But that’s not only because of the …
Today is the day to protect your kids with HPV vaccination.
Back to School Means Recommended Vaccines for Preteens Too
by Ruth Stefanos , M.D.   (NAPSI)—As a pediatrician, I hear many questions from parents. As their children grow from babies to adolescents, so does the number of questions they have about how …
Health news for your family
It’s not just a Zoom Boom fueling the uptick in adults using orthodontics.
Adult Braces Increasingly Trendy
(NAPSI)—Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a so-called “Zoom Boom” for adults getting braces to help fix their smiles. Remote work was the norm at the time and adults suddenly …
Fight Back Against Free Radicals: Expert advice to prevent skin damage
(Family Features) In a healthy person, the body is like a well-oiled machine. However, sometimes things go wrong, and when that happens, finding the source of damage, illness or disease often requires a deeper look. In many cases, the culprit is free radicals.
How Psoriasis Stigma Impacts Health
(National Psoriasis Foundation) - You’ve seen the commercials. Psoriasis treatments are everywhere. So it would follow that people with psoriasis can also be found everywhere, right? In theory, …
Prepare Now to Protect Yourself During Respiratory Illness Season
(NewsUSA) - Children are returning to school and fall is fast approaching, which means respiratory illness season is right around the corner. Health experts urge that now is the time to think about …
Essential Tips to Support Your Immune System
(Family Features) Consider these healthy habits that can go a long way toward supporting your immune system and maintaining your health.

Stay Protected by Understanding the Need for Vaccines

(Family Features) Many associate vaccines with childhood, remembering the series of shots received during early school years. However, vaccination importance extends far beyond adolescence.

Have a Heart for Caregivers: 8 expert tips for volunteers to care for themselves, too

(Family Features) Survivors of heart attacks or strokes may have additional health and personal care needs, often relying on a family member or close friend to help.
Bid Farewell to Toenail Fungus from the Comfort of Your Home
Bid Farewell to Toenail Fungus from the Comfort of Your Home
(NewsUSA) - Say hello to the uninvited guest: toenail fungus, the ultimate party crasher for your confidence! It’s not just about feeling uneasy; it’s like a fashion police for your feet, …
Making the Grade with Medicaid and CHIP
(BPT) - Back-to-school season is in full swing, which means it’s time to make sure your kids have the essentials they need for a successful school year. Health coverage should be at the top of …
In opioid crisis, race and stigma influence treatment
Using data from SAMHSA and academic studies, Ophelia examined disparities in opioid treatment and the ramifications for substance use recovery.
Professional Basketball Player Speaks Up About Living with Moderate-to-Severe Eczema On and Off the Court
(BPT) - Many people think of eczema as a mild, itchy skin disease, and don’t realize how intense signs and symptoms can become. However, those living with moderate-to-severe forms of the …
Consuming these types of foods regularly can contribute to mental health risks.
Blood sugar fluctuations after eating play an important role in anxiety and depression
Consuming these types of foods regularly can contribute to mental health risks. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News via Getty Images The proverbial “sugar high” that follows the ingestion of a …
News for a healthful life

Fact or Fiction: Debunking Top Myths About Erectile Dysfunction

(BPT) - Sponsored by Boston ScientificErectile dysfunction (ED) can be frustrating and confusing for both a man and his partner. ED, or the inability to achieve or maintain an erection that is firm …

From bladder cancer to running half marathons: One patient’s journey

(BPT) - Julio, a 49-year-old engineer and avid runner, discovered an alarming sign of trouble right after completing a half-marathon: blood in his urine. He promptly consulted a doctor, which led to …

Protecting Vision Together

(BPT) - When Skippy Reeves’ mother lost her eyesight to wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), treatments didn’t exist.After experiencing symptoms himself years later, Skippy …

What you should know about heart valve disease

(BPT) - Heart valve disease affects more than 5 million people in the United States. Despite this, 3 out of 4 U.S. adults know little to nothing about it.The Centers for Disease Control and …

The Benefits of Genetic Testing for Patients with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder and Other Rare Genetic Epilepsies

(BPT) - CDKL5 deficiency disorder, one of the most common genetic epilepsies, is estimated to occur in approximately 100 newborns in the U.S. per year.CDKL5 deficiency disorder, or CDD, is a rare, …

Living with Bladder Leakage or Close Calls? Ask Your Doctor About Treatment Options for Male Incontinence

(BPT) - Sponsored by Boston ScientificMale incontinence, also known as bladder leakage, may stop men from doing activities they once enjoyed for fear of embarrassment. While this can feel isolating, …

Better Sleep, Better You! 4 Reasons to Use Liquid Melatonin

(BPT) - By VimergyGetting a good night’s sleep is about more than just feeling well-rested the next day. Quality sleep is important to lead a happy, healthy life. However, sleeping well is …

Helping Wishes take flight: How one pilot made a difference

(BPT) - When American Airlines Captain Matthew Asdel's son was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, Make-A-Wish® made it possible for him to go on a Disney cruise. His son, now 24, is working on …

Choosing to be an Optimist: Wendy’s Experience with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)

(BPT) - This is the real-life experience of one individual's experience living with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This is not representative of all experiences. The information provided is not …
More health news
6 ways AI is changing the future of healthcare
Guava Health explores some of the ways AI is expected to change healthcare and how it is delivered.
Make Protecting Kids' Eye Health a Priority
(Family Features) Annual checkups are an important step in protecting your child's eye health and vision, but families tend to see the eye doctor less regularly than their primary care doctor, pediatrician or dentist.
Be Proactive to Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes
(Family Features) Millions of Americans are at risk for life-threatening cardiovascular events due to high cholesterol, a condition nearly everyone has heard of yet just a fraction fully understand.
Saving money on everyday necessities may be simpler than you think.
Hints to Help You Discover Great Deals
Content sponsored and provided by Walgreens (NAPSI)—These days, Americans of all income levels are looking for good deals. In fact, an estimated 89% of American households earning between $175,000 …
Stay Protected: Understanding the need for vaccines throughout your life
(Family Features) As health needs evolve throughout life, it can be easy to forget how crucial vaccinations can be for protecting against preventable diseases.
© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions