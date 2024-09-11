Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Curious Kids

How was popcorn discovered? An archaeologist on its likely appeal for people in the Americas millennia ago

You have to wonder how people originally figured out how to eat some foods that are beloved today. The cassava plant is toxic if not carefully processed through multiple steps. Yogurt is basically old milk that’s been around for a while and contaminated with bacteria. And who discovered that popcorn could be a toasty, tasty treat? Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have …

Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change

Many countries have seen extremely hot weather lately, but in most of the inhabited world, it’s never going to get “too hot for people to live here,” especially in relatively dry climates. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If …

Why do astronomers look for signs of life on other planets based on what life is like on Earth?

Kids & Family

How to spot a moving scam

(BPT) - Moving is a big life change — that’s enough to focus on without the worry you’ll fall victim to a moving scam. Unfortunately, perpetrators target movers during this …

How to Help Families Affected by Childhood Cancer or Blood Disorders

(BPT) - If you know a family facing childhood cancer or a blood disorder like sickle cell disease, you may want to help but don’t know where to start. This guide, created by experts at …

The invisible burden of type 1 diabetes through the eyes of a caregiver

(BPT) - Sponsored by Sanofi Caregiving for those with type 1 diabetes is more than a responsibility, it’s a full-time job, requiring around-the-clock care and attention. From monitoring your …

5 Reasons Family Meals are a Recipe for Success

(Family Features) Address the epidemic of loneliness by joining the Family Meals Movement and sharing a meal with friends and family today.

Dread packing lunch? Top 5 benefits of school-provided lunches

(BPT) - Do you dread the daily routine of packing your child’s lunch box? You’re not alone. According to a 2023 survey, packing school lunches may be the task parents dread most, even …

Data shows severe depression is most prevalent among teens

Mental Health Facilities looked at data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health and other sources to see how severe depression impacts teenagers. 

5 tips to staying on track for students headed to college in the fall

Chalkbeat lists the five things students can do this summer to make it easier for them as they head to college in the fall.
A Stranger's Donation Cured 9/11 Firefighter's Cancer
(BPT) - On Sept. 11, 2001, as the whole world watched the tragedy unfolding at the World Trade Center, New York firefighter Brian Kevan rushed to the scene to help. Like many others who responded …
New study: 52% of Americans say 'cash is king'
(BPT) - As digital wallets and contactless payments become more popular, 52% of Americans say cash is king, and nearly a third carry it every day (27%), according to new Empower research.Key …
5 easy ways to create family moments of joy this fall
(BPT) - There's something special about fall: The refreshing coolness in the air, changing colors and cozy nights with your family all create wonderful opportunities to share moments of carefree joy …
New research finds post-pandemic parents are worried about their kids' childhood slipping away
(BPT) - In the years post-pandemic, many parents are reconsidering their priorities. New research from Scouting America found parents want to embrace the magic of childhood and “let kids be …
Combat the Epidemic of Loneliness by Eating Together
(Family Features) According to the U.S. Surgeon General, Americans face a lack of social connection that poses a significant risk to individual health and longevity.
