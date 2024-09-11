Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Winning at business

Manufacturers in these states spend the most on equipment

Boost Your Brand Messaging to 100+ million Americans

(Constance Burke) - Lets talk brand Messaging, Lets talk brand Message. In today's world of Cooperative Reach in digital information and endless choices in agencies, LKPFM Corp directs campaigns …

55% of small business owners expect profits to increase in 2024

NEXT reports on how entrepreneurs responded when asked about profitability and business investment in the first half of 2024 and what they anticipate ahead of the holiday retail season.
Business and entrepreneurship ideas

Closing your cash flow gap with an end-to-end payments platform

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Announces Historic Gift from Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre to Support New Cancer Center

(BPT) - Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has received a visionary gift of $30 million from Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre to support the new multidisciplinary …

4 Ways Students Can Develop Entrepreneurial Skills

(Family Features) If you, or a student in your life, is set on embarking on a challenging and rewarding path toward economic success, explore those entrepreneurial interests with these tips.

How to start an LLC in 7 easy steps

LegalZoom walks through the process of starting an LLC.

How are family businesses adapting to AI?
Money news

Best places to retire in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S., using 2024 Niche data, including factors such as weather and health care.

9 in 10 online learners experience positive ROI from degree program

BestColleges surveyed students about their experiences with online degree programs.

5 ways to achieve financial independence and retire early

Money.ca explains five actionable ways to achieve financial independence and retire early.

The 10 highest-paying sales jobs

Could you have a future in sales? Xactly used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the highest-paying sales jobs.

Amid growing concerns about AI, people trust these sectors with it the most

Verbit examined data from the Stevens Institute of Technology to see which sectors Americans trust the most with artificial intelligence.

Students are headed back to school armed with AI. Here's how some colleges are adapting.

Numerade analyzed survey data and news reports and interviewed educators to see how colleges and universities are responding to AI.

The birth, life, death, and afterlife of the sofa

Made Trade explored the life cycle of the sofa, from its beginnings to its journey after the living room, using various sources on the internet.
