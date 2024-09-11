Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Tech news from around the web
Are heat pumps worth it? Debunking 6 common heat pump misconceptions
(BPT) - Heating and cooling often make up the bulk of utility bills — and the right HVAC system can make a world of difference in both energy bills and home comfort. Recently, heat pumps have …
Creating an American Techno-Industrial Strategy
Creating an American Techno-Industrial Strategy
(NewsUSA) - The U.S. economy remains dynamic and robust, but continued focus on advanced manufacturing is needed to cement U.S. leadership in industries of the future, according to experts at the …
How will AI transform your company and its workforce?
(BPT) - The promise of AI has raised many questions about how it will impact the workforce. Should the speed of AI development be considered a threat to workers, or a source of opportunity to them in …
What happens to your passwords when you die?
All About Cookies surveyed adults to determine how prepared they are to pass on their digital assets when they die.
AI Disinformation Drives New National Security Strategies
AI Disinformation Drives New National Security Strategies
(NewsUSA) - Threats to global stability continue to evolve to include greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote disinformation, according to experts at the Special Competitive Studies …

Strengthening the Software Supply Chain With SBOM

(BPT) - By Kim Kyoung-ae, Open Source Task Leader of Software Engineering R&D Lab at LG ElectronicsApproximately 70 percent of South Korean companies involved in software development use …

The Data Project used rankings from Open Data Watch to explore how the U.S. compares to other countries in data transparency and openness.
Read more.
More technology news

New Artificial Intelligence Summit Series Begins With Energy

New Artificial Intelligence Summit Series Begins With Energy

(AI) continues to transform the United States and the world. To promote and inform rapid advancements in AI and maintain America’s global competitiveness, the Special Competitive Studies …

New Artificial Intelligence Summit Series Kicks off With Energy

New Artificial Intelligence Summit Series Kicks off With Energy

() - Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the United States and the world. To promote and inform rapid advancements in AI and maintain America’s global competitiveness, the Special …

Cybercriminals are attacking rural communities: Here’s how to help
(BPT) - Cybercriminals are increasingly attacking rural hospitals across America, posing a direct threat to patients. For many Americans living in rural areas, the nearest emergency room may be miles …
How to choose the best payment options for your business
(BPT) - By Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer at BILLBusinesses, big and small, all need to manage cash flow to survive. Cash is key whether you cover day-to-day costs, pay yourself and your team, …
Overwhelmed by managing your healthcare? 5 ways technology can help
(BPT) - Are you feeling overwhelmed by managing healthcare for yourself or loved ones? Most Americans report feeling that way — 65%, according to a new Harris Poll on behalf of the AAPA. The …
How to implement mixed metals throughout your next home renovation project: Tips from a designer
(BPT) - Design is a major component for any home renovation. Introducing mixed metals into the kitchen and bath is one of the latest design trends that should be considered when thinking through that …
The 411 on area codes: How new tech and population growth fuels the need for more digits
Using information from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, Spokeo analyzed the proliferation of area codes and how they are assigned
These innovations will make your Games-watching experience gold medal worthy
(BPT) - What kind of fan of the Olympics are you? Love following specific sports, cheering favorite athletes, or just love taking in the spectacle and ambience of the host country? No matter what you …

5 Tips to Save Money this Summer with Technology

(BPT) - With summer in full swing, the last thing you want to worry about is overspending on your summer fun. Look for ways to cut back on everyday expenses so that you can use those savings to …

Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan to Drive U.S. Leadership

Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan to Drive U.S. Leadership
(NewsUSA) - The United States has fallen behind in applying artificial intelligence to the industrial sector, and changes are needed to maintain America’s national competitiveness, according to a …
When will rural areas get good internet?
(BPT) - Do you live in a rural area? How’s your internet service? Is it good, bad ... or just not there?People in big cities usually have at least one good option to get strong internet. …
New Report Outlines a Vision for Competitiveness
New Report Outlines a Vision for Competitiveness
(NewsUSA) - As new technology continues to reshape the global landscape, the United States must prepare, invest, and organize for the arrival of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence (AI), …
Are you more likely to develop common forms of cancer?
(BPT) - Do you know your cancer risk factors? Even if you’re young, knowing you’re at an increased risk of developing certain diseases is crucial to your health. Multiple studies show a …
Boost Your Home Wi-Fi for Ultimate Summer Fun!
Boost Your Home Wi-Fi for Ultimate Summer Fun!
(NewsUSA) - With summer break upon us, families are gearing up to spend more time at home together, leading to increased demand on their internet connections to support various devices. On average, …
Need reliable Internet and mobile service? Here's a simple solution
(BPT) - Customers looking for affordable home Internet may be tempted to switch to a 5G home Internet service. But with spotty service and slow speeds, it usually doesn't live up to the hype. What if …
© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions