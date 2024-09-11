Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Agriculture

The world is farming more seafood than it catches. Is that a good thing?
ai farming

For all the attention on flashy new artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, the challenges of regulating AI, and doomsday scenarios of superintelligent machines, AI is a useful tool in many fields. In fact, it has enormous potential to benefit humanity. …
Read more.
Agriculture podcasts & video
Podcast

Latest tricks and strategies

If you’re looking to build a profitable farm that works, The Thriving Farmer Podcast is for you. Learn the latest tricks and strategies from …

Podcast
Podcast
Video

Day in the Life of a Small Farm

Day in the Life of a Small Farm

Gold Shaw Farm in Peacham, Vt.  is more of a farm-in-progress than an honest-to-goodness farm. We dream that someday we can transform our 150+ acre parcel of land into a regenerative and …

Video

A Beginners Perspective on Regenerative Agriculture

This is a vlog about our struggles and joys of living off the grid in the forests of Jämtland, Sweden.

Video

Wheat Harvest at Crossroad Farms in Indiana

In this action packed video I am out at Crossroad Farms in west central Indiana as they harvest their 2022 wheat crop, bale and move straw, work up the harvested wheat field and plant soybeans. Its a …

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions