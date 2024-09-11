Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Outdoors

Grizzly bear conservation is as much about human relationships as it is the animals

Montanans know spring has officially arrived when grizzly bears emerge from their dens. But unlike the bears, the contentious debate over their future never hibernates. …

Add a splash of color to your fall garden with budget-friendly impatiens

(BPT) - As the leaves change color in the crisp autumn air, let the season inspire you to add vibrant hues to your garden. Creating a colorful fall garden is easy and budget-friendly with impatiens. …

Athletes of all ages benefit from playing sports on natural turfgrass fields

(BPT) - Natural green spaces provide a vital space for recreation, relaxation and social interaction, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals. In urban cities especially, …

What makes smoky, charred barbecue taste so good? The chemistry of cooking over an open flame

From Midwest eats to funky festivals, these are the places to visit in Rapid City this fall

(BPT) - Fall is the perfect season for a getaway, and Rapid City, South Dakota, stands out as an ideal destination for those looking to explore the Midwest. Nestled in the heart of the Black Hills, …
A photographer's 5 tips for taking the perfect sunset photo

(BPT) - Golden hour is the most magical — and photogenic — time of day. Shortly before sunset, golden hour is known for warm, soft, diffused light; long, lazy shadows and an almost …
Polly Pocket’s '90s-era compact is now life-sized

(BPT) - For 35 years, Polly Pocket™ has always been, well, pocket-sized — that is, until now. This summer, Polly’s iconic home straight out of a ‘90s dream is now open for an …
Outdoor adventures and information
Podcast

All about thru-hiking

Backpacker Radio is a podcast all about thru-hiking. Topics include hiking news, trail culture, interviews, gear, advice, and all you can eat buffets.

Podcast

Exploring rural America

The Bear Grease Podcast with host Clay Newcomb delivers compelling storytelling through documentary-style episodes exploring the culture, traditions, and history of rural America.

Podcast

Outside storytelling

Outside’s longstanding literary storytelling tradition comes to life in audio with features that will both entertain and inform listeners. We launched in March 2016 with our first series, …

