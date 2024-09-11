CoPilot researched pop stars with expensive tastes in cars and spotlighted 10 with some of the coolest collections.
Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.
Backstage reveals what you need to know about the film industry's buddy cop formula and a lineup of great buddy cop movies.
Collabstr analyzed TikTok following data on Social Blade to rank the accounts with the most influence based on their following size as of mid-July.
Rocket Loans breaks down the cost of popular summer activities.
Giant Freakin Robot reports on the success of the live-action adaptation of "One Piece" on Netflix.
Casino Bonus CA surveyed the history of all summer-released blockbusters and found the top 10 that made the most money domestically using The Numbers.
SD Bullion compiled a ranking of the 10 most expensive silver items featured on "Antiques Roadshow" using data from PBS.
Collabstr used data from Billboard to explore how TikTok is transforming music trends and the music industry at large.
ATS.io compiled a list of five of the biggest upsets in Summer Olympics history using research from the IOC, Olympedia, NBC, and other news sources.