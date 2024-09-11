Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
From plumbers to painters: These 10 construction trades employ the most people
Innovation and vision: A trailblazing university president's first year

(BPT) - Elise Awwad became president and CEO of DeVry University a year ago, bringing 20 years of experience and a belief in the power of education to transform lives. She answered questions about …
5 of the most common professional development benefits
How do employers help their staff refine and develop their skills? Xactly identified some top professional development benefits employers offer.
The impact of early childhood education is widespread, so why doesn't every city offer it?
HeyTutor analyzed academic research, including RAND Corporation data, to better understand the importance of early childhood education.
Where did Tim Walz go to college?
BestColleges reports on where Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, went to college.
A closer look at 8 common construction risks
NEXT explains how everything from safety hazards to budgetary issues can impact the timelines, costs, and the well-being of workers involved in construction projects.
As AI ascends, education experts debate which aspects of teaching should remain human
The Hechinger Report looks at how even techno optimists hesitate to say teaching is best left to the bots, but there's a debate about where to draw the line.
Nursing parents still have no place to pump at work. Now they're suing.
The 19th reports on the anticipated wave of lawsuits — including against major companies — after the PUMP Act gave nursing employees the right to sue over a lack of workplace accommodations.

Top Tech to Tackle College and Career Prep

(Family Features) Whether this semester's class load calls for a computing upgrade or a career's worth of tech demands is on the horizon, equipping yourself with the latest innovations can help you take on the challenge.

Safe, Clean Transportation to School: 4 benefits of propane school buses

(Family Features) While there are diverse energy options that can achieve cleaner, healthier school transportation, propane is an environmentally friendly and affordable energy source.

Essential Skills for Children to Develop in Preschool

(Family Features) The skills young children need for success in elementary school and beyond are developed during the first five years of life.

Jobs and employment information

Equip Your Student with a Leading Laptop

(Family Features) From trusting them with heightened responsibilities and finding the right gear for their new hobbies to equipping them with the top tech for a successful school year, the back-to-school season is a critical time.

How State Farm jumped ahead of curve to support disaster response for neighborhoods

(BPT) - When disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes or wildfires strike a community and leave residents faced with damaged homes and wrecked cars, even an hour can feel like forever before help …

Americans serve together to honor and remember Sept. 11

(BPT) - More than two decades ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, many lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. From across America, people stepped forward — uniting to help the families of those …

Ensuring Your Student Brings the Best Tools to School

(Family Features) The start of the new school year means it's time to fill out those shopping lists with must-haves that help ensure your student's transition back into the classroom is successful.

How many workers can AI really replace? Estimates are all over the place.

Verbit analyzed jobs data as well as academic and analyst forecasts to illustrate the potential for AI to displace jobs in the coming years.

Laws and loopholes still perpetuate school segregation across America

The 74 reports on loopholes, laws and lack of protections allowing Black, brown, low-income students to be excluded from America's most coveted schools.

Every issue with the 2024-25 FAFSA rollout: Updates

BestColleges outlines the problems with the rollout of the 2024-2025 FAFSA and updates on how they are getting solved.

More education and careers news

(BPT) - More than 60% of Americans feel they are in a better place to achieve their goals than generations that came before them, according to Schwab’s eighth annual Modern Wealth Survey, an …
(Family Features) Every day, 1.3 million children ride to school in 22,000 propane school buses across the country, making school bus safety a matter that affects thousands upon thousands of families.
