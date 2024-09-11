Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Pet coverage from around the web

3 Benefits of Pet Ownership for Seniors

A champion gymnast’s wellness routine … for her dog

(BPT) - Establishing and maintaining a solid wellness routine is a big part of living your best life. From nutritious meals to regular exercise and self-care practices, every little thing you do can …

6 Questions You Might Have if Your Dog Is Peeing Inside

(BPT) - When you find a puddle of pee on your dog’s favorite snooze spot, it’s easy to jump to worry. You might even be asking yourself if she did it to be spiteful. While it’s not …
Turning Imagination into Pet Care Innovation
(BPT) - Close your eyes and imagine a world where pets are as healthy and happy as possible. Now open them and look at your own pet who gives you so much love and companionship. Big dreams for pets …
Unleash the future: A pioneering journey in pet care innovation
(BPT) - The pet care world has seen many dynamic changes over the past few years, such as the growth of the pet supplement category, new pet food niches and high-tech pet-related products. Pets' …
Paws and play: 5 great ways to stay active with your dog this summer
Pettable drew on advice from the American Kennel Club and veterinary experts to find out ways to stay active with your dog this summer.
Most pet owners who have pet insurance say it's worth the cost
Experian surveyed pet owners to retrieve their views about the financial responsibility of owning pets and whether or not paying for pet insurance is worth it.
Unleashing Relief: Tips for Managing Your Itchy Dog
(BPT) - What’s the number one reason pet parents bring their dogs to the veterinarian? If you thought the answer was annual vaccinations or stomach issues, you might be surprised to find out …
Help your dogs stay calm during July 4th fireworks
The Conversation looks at how owners can protect their dogs from loud fireworks on Independence Day, with tips from a veterinary professor at Mississippi State University.
10 summertime plants that are toxic to dogs
Ollie identified 10 of the most common summertime plants that are toxic to dogs using research from the ASPCA, AKC, and scientific studies.
Creating a Pet-Friendly Palace
(Family Features) As much as you love your pets and work hard to make them part of the family, they're also a big responsibility. Part of that responsibility includes setting up your home so it's equal parts stylish (for you) and functional (for Fido).
Make Summer Travel with Pets Enjoyable and Seamless
(Family Features) For pet owners, cats and dogs are part of the family, which means when it's time to head out of town this summer, the four-legged friends get to come along, too.

Fact or Fiction? Discover the Truth about Canine Osteoarthritis and Available Treatment Options

(BPT) - Has your dog been acting differently? Do they seem to be slowing down? What many pet owners don’t realize is that changes in behavior can also mean your four-legged friend is in pain. …

Myths about dog wellness, debunked

Ollie (Inc) debunked common dog wellness myths using research studies and news articles from the AKC and the AAHA.
Podcasts about pets

Dog talk ... and more

Every dog lover's resource for keeping yourself & your best friend happy, healthy and long living - naturally. Listen in to Dr. Peter Dobias weekly to find out how both you and your furry friend …

Talkin' pets, with vets

Two Vets Talk Pets podcast

Veterinarians, Drs Lewis Kirkham and Robbie Anderton, provide an informative, light-hearted chat about the health of your pet. It includes veterinary, behaviour and training advice for pet owners, …

Purrr-fectly enjoyable

In these cat podcasts, learn everything there is to know about cats on Cattitude with your hosts Michelle Fern & Tom Dock. In this cat podcast, each week we’ll spotlight a cool cat breed, …

