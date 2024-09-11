Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Automotive

Get excited about local electric vehicles

(BPT) - Spend a few days in a waterfront town, vacation destination or golf community, and you’ll likely see a surge of local electric vehicles on neighborhood streets. The street-legal, …

The Road to Electrification: How to Make the Best Choice for Your Driving Lifestyle

(BPT) - While many in the media have been quick to call out the “slow and go” transition to electrified personal transportation, the proverbial switch has been flipped and our driving …
Practical tips for families planning a fall off-road weekend
(BPT) - Summer’s setting and fall’s around the corner, meaning colder weather, rain and snow are on the way. For families across the land, fall’s still a great time to go …
4 ways Americans prep for road trips
(BPT) - As summer winds down and families look to squeeze in one last adventure before the weather cools down, Americans are capitalizing on the freedom to travel on their own terms and avoid airline …
5 everyday driving tips from a Porsche Carrera Cup racecar driver
(BPT) - As engines roar and tires screech across the track, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America continues to captivate racing enthusiasts all over. The growth of motorsports culture and the fanfare …
How to stay in the driver's seat of your finances this road trip season
(BPT) - Are you planning to hit the road for a memorable family adventure this summer? While road trips can inspire excitement and spontaneity, they also require planning — especially when it …
What Every Contractor Should Know About Commercial Auto Insurance
(BPT) - Every year, there are more than 5 million crashes and 35,000 fatalities on U.S. roadways, according to the National Highway Safety Administration. Driving to and from jobsites is a routine …
Moving soon? These tips can make it easier
(BPT) - Have a move on the horizon? You may feel overwhelmed. But moving can be the perfect opportunity to declutter and set yourself up for a smooth ride into your new neighborhood.It's likely that …

Everything you need to know about charging a Tesla

CarGurus outlines everything a driver needs to know about charging a Tesla, from how long it takes to how much it costs.

Reviewing instant cash offers for your car

CarGurus explains the ins and outs of instant cash offers when it comes to selling your vehicle.

How to sell an older car

CarGurus explains the best routes for selling an older car.

Where you park affects your car insurance costs

CheapInsurance.com helps you discover how your parking spot impacts rates and how to save on car insurance.

Car insurance safety net or money trap? Can you be overinsured?

CheapInsurance.com explains car insurance coverage options and helps you find the right amount to avoid overpaying while still being protected.

In some states, road safety is going in reverse

Motointegrator reports that traffic fatalities in the U.S. remain alarmingly high post-pandemic, with 40 states seeing increased death rates, and a study it conducted with DataPulse reveals the states struggling the most and explores strategies to improve road safety.

More automotive news
How should EV drivers choose the right tires?
(BPT) - Drivers have never been more charged up about electric vehicles, but there’s an important factor many don’t know about — choosing the right tires for EVs.Electric vehicle …
Tips to help keep your teen safe behind the wheel this summer
(BPT) - Summer season is in full swing, and that means more beach days, barbecues and road trips. But for teens, it also means a greater likelihood of being involved in a serious car accident.The …
Does lane changing get you there faster?
Lane changing may seem like a time-saver, but the data, according to CheapInsurance.com, shows it may not be worth the risk.
How to increase the value of your car before selling
(BPT) - Thinking about selling your car on your own? Although selling a car yourself can be challenging, it’s a great way to possibly get more money from your used vehicle than a dealer’s …
The best cars to sell this summer
CarGurus has identified the best vehicles to sell in the summer of 2024 based on their average listing price change year-over-year.
More car stuff

What documents do I need to sell my car?

CarGurus provides a checklist of the paperwork and documents needed to sell a vehicle.

Does insurance cover flat tires?

Cheap Insurance answers questions about flat tires and the types of auto insurance that may cover them.

This is why you'd pick a diesel in 2024

Edmunds reports that, according to the EPA, diesel fuel is cleaner than ever and the low-torque power is great for towing.

Survey: How drivers are managing auto insurance premium increases

Experian surveyed consumers about their auto insurance premium costs and reasons for steady increases.

A closer look at how heavy electric trucks are gaining a foothold in the US transportation industry—and how we got here

Truck Parking Club examined International Energy Agency data to compare the American adoption of heavy electric freight trucks to that of other countries.

These car manufacturers are making the most progress in cutting carbon emissions

The General examined Environmental Protection Agency data to see which car manufacturers made the most progress in reducing CO2 emissions in 2023.

Driving Toward Sustainability: 3 Considerations for Sustainable Tires

(BPT) - In today's world, environmental consciousness is a driving force behind consumer purchase decisions for everyday items like clothing, housewares and even tires. With sustainability on the …

Understanding seat belt tickets and their impact on car insurance rates

Cheap Insurance explains how seat belts save lives and also can save you money on car insurance.

The best EV charging apps

Edmunds reports on the apps that help electric vehicle drivers know where to get the charged up.

Which generations are the most and least obsessed with electric cars?

Way.com taps into Statista data to determine which generation loves EVs the most.

Here are the top-selling used cars in the United States

CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 50 top-selling used cars in the United States

Rockstar Energy Drink Wants to Give You Cash Back at the Pump to Fuel Your Summer Road Trip

Rockstar Energy Drink Wants to Give You Cash Back at the Pump to Fuel Your Summer Road Trip
(NewsUSA) - One lucky winner will score big when participating in Rockstar Energy's “Fuel Your Drive” promotionPURCHASE, N.Y., June 7, 2024 – With people looking to get out and travel more …
© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions