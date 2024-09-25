Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
ARRIBA NEWS

ARRIBA NEWS

By Pat Price
Posted 9/25/24

Fall is in the air...and the first day of fall was last Sunday. Temperatures were cooler and hopefully those hot 100 degree days are in the past! We noticed it got so hot the paint on the south side …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Tacha joins Shear Sensations

Mike O’Dwyer becomes winningest coach in Limon …

Community gets together to Scrub A Hub Hub

Boyero Bridge construction begins

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions