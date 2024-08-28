Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Badger Baseball Players Receive All State, All League Honors

Rocky Rockwell
Posted 8/28/24

By Rocky Rockwell

Congratulations to Keon Bandy for being selected as 2nd Team All American on the Maxpreps Small Town All American Team! Congrats Keon for also being selected as 2A Baseball …

