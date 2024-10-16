Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Badger football handed first loss in almost 3 years

Badger football handed first loss in almost 3 years

By Stephanie Zwick
Posted 10/16/24

Records were no indication of how this meeting was going to go since the Badgers and the Dragons have met several times over the past years with the Badgers having the advantage of winning 13 out of …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Certificate of Congressional Recognition

Lady Badgers show growth but come up short against …

Lady Badgers softball season ends at Regionals

Badgers hit with another tough loss brings record to …

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions