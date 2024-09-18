BONNIE DOLORES HAMACHER

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:51 am

On Sept. 5, 2024, the beautiful and classy Mrs. Bonnie Dolores Hamacher departed this earth to be with her Lord and Savior. Bonnie was surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Bonnie was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Colorado Springs to John Robert and Elva Allen Nickell. Bonnie devoted her life to Christ at a very young age and never turned back. She married the only man she ever loved, Theodore Ray Hamacher “Shorty “on June 11, 1946, at the first Baptist Church in Simla, Colo. She left high school after her sophomore year when Shorty asked her to be his “cook on the farm.” Bonnie said she had “no regrets.” She and Shorty built a beautiful life together serving God, raising a family and building a business.

Bonnie and Shorty had five children together, Alan Ray, Beverly Sue, Dawna Lou, Brenda Kay and Theodore Eugene. As a young wife and mother, Bonnie was the bookkeeper for their family business, Hamacher Well Works. She stayed in that role until computers came along when at that point she said, “I’m out of here,” and she turned the office over to Dawna Lou.

Bonnie enjoyed sewing, gardening, doll collecting, family picnics and traveling with Shorty in their RV. They would take adventures around the U.S., always stopping to visit family along the way. One of their travel highlights were the 2M Company trips they took with their children. Bonnie was an excellent cook and baker who made banana cream cakes, sour cream raisin pies, oatmeal raisin brownies and homemade ice cream just to mention a few.

Bonnie was affectionately called by many names including Grandma Bonnie, Grandma Shorty, Grammy and Queen Bon Bon! She was blessed with five children, 14 grandchildren and spouses, 40 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. In her last days, Bonnie wanted to ensure she met all her great-great-grandchildren. She said, “I am waiting for the last one to be born, and then I can go home” and little Hayes, her third great-great-grandchild was born on June 5. Family was the joy of Bonnie’s life. She was proud of each and every one. Bonnie dedicated much of her time to attending family events including ball games, graduations, plays, weddings as well as baby and bridal showers. She called and visited the homes of many family members and would always tell you to “come when you can.” Her house was always open to visitors. She loved us all.

Bonnie was a founding member of the Matheson Community Bible Church and an active member of the Ladies Missionary Group until her death. In her latter days, Bonnie was lovingly cared for by her daughters and son in her home as well as several compassionate caregivers whom she truly grew to love. Bonnie will be lovingly and deeply missed by many.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Elva Nickell, her husband,Shorty, her daughter, Beverly and son, Teddy and his wife, Bonnie Jo, as well as brothers, Bobby and Donald Nickell and sister, Arlene Foster. Bonnie is survived by her children, Alan Ray and Sandy Hamacher, Dawna Lou and Gordon Eurich, Brenda and Greg Rigden and Ed Schifferns as well as her much adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Joan Bratosh, Wilma Helton and Janet Wells as well as many other loving family members.

Memorials in honor of Bonnie may be sent to the Big Sandy School to the T.R. Hamacher memorial scholarship fund.

The service is Monday Sept. 23, 2024, 2 p.m. at Big Sandy High School in Simla, Colo. Interment to follow at Simla Cemetery.