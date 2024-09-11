CAMERON LEVI BRITTON

Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 2:17 pm

Cameron was born on Oct. 14, 1987, in Aurora, Colo., to Coley and Kimberly (Bendt) Britton. He was raised in Limon, Colo., alongside his sister Cortney and brother Carlton. Cameron graduated from Limon High School in 2006.

From a young age, Cameron developed a passion for handyman work and outdoor activities, often spending time in the shop with his dad and his grandfather, Robert Britton, whom he idolized. His resourcefulness and determination were evident when, at the age of 12, he rewired the family shop, confident he could do it better.

After graduating high school, Cameron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. Following his honorable discharge, he earned a degree in diesel mechanics from WyoTech.

In January of 2015, Cameron met the love of his life, Bridget McCormick. The two were married and raised their family on a farm near Ovid, where they lovingly raised their children: Phillip, Elizabeth, Georgianna, and Jojo.

Cameron’s love for his family was boundless, and he enjoyed spending time with them in the great outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, camping or simply enjoying nature together.

Cameron was also deeply involved in his community, dedicating his time to teaching hunter’s safety courses and taking on leadership roles in 4-H, the fair board, and various service projects. He also served with the local ambulance service, always ready to lend a helping hand.

When he wasn’t volunteering or working, Cameron could often be found building or fixing something, constantly improving the world around him. His knowledge of mechanics, plumbing, electrical work and more made him a go-to resource for family and friends. His skills and dedication were exemplified in rebuilding his parents’ home from the ground up after a devastating fire. He was a man who could turn any idea into reality, a true jack-of-all-trades who could master any project.

Cameron’s love for his goats and his constant tinkering with farm projects were just a small glimpse of his love for hard work and the joy he found in creation.

Cameron’s dedication to his work for the town and county also left an indelible mark, as his improvements and upgrades were noticed by all who benefited from his efforts.

A memorial was established in Cameron’s memory. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsjulesburg.com.

The loss of Cameron leaves a hole in many hearts. He was preceded in death by his papa, Robert Britton. He is survived by his wife Bridget; children Phillip, Elizabeth, Georgianna and Jojo; brother Carlton and his family; sister Cortney and her family; parents Coley and Kim; grandparents Nana, Memo, and Papa; brother-in-law Vance and his family; as well as several other extended family members, in-laws and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Sedgwick County Community Center. Interment with military honors followed in the Sedgwick Cemetery.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Julesburg was in charge of arrangements.