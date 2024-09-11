Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Captured wolf dies, pack relocated

By Tracy Ross and Jennifer Brown
Posted 9/11/24

CPW broke its silence after announcing two weeks ago that it would capture the Copper Creek pack in a blow to the state’s reintroduction plan.

State wildlife managers captured a wolf pack …

