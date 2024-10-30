Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Cat’s Kitchen

Cat’s Kitchen

Posted 10/30/24

Taco Casserole

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 can ranch beans

10-12 oz tortilla chips

1 can rotel

2 cups Shredded cheddar cheese

1 package taco seasoning

1 …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Lincoln County Chatter

Outdoors

OUTDOORS

Lincoln County Economic Development

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions