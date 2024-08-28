Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Cat's Kitchen~Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Catherine Thurston
Posted 8/28/24

I tried to make these on Sunday afternoon.   They didn't turn out very good.   They are very soft and there's not much of a strawberry taste to them although the browned butter gave them a …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Yard of the Week

Outdoors

Outdoors

Jokes by Evie

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions