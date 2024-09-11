Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 2:16 pm

Clarence (Del) A. Mattson, a beloved farmer and rancher from Colorado, passed away on Aug. 27, 2024, south of Punkin Center, Colo., at the age of 91. Born on Feb. 20, 1933, South Punkin Center, Colo., Del was a dedicated family man and an industrious member of his community.

Del's educational journey began at Pride The Prairie, then transferred to Rocky Ford High School, where he learned the foundation for a life of hard work and service.

In 1954, Del proudly began serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, and later continued his service in the reserves for an additional ten years.

He married Frances Johnson on Nov. 30, 1957, and together they built a life rooted in love and commitment.

Beyond his military, farming and ranching accomplishments, Del was known for his deep affection for his family, being very active with his children and grandchildren. He cherished the time spent with them and instilled in them the values of hard work, dedication and community spirit.

He was involved in various organizations, including the Future Farmers of America and Pride of the Prairie. He loved baseball and also served as president of Rocky Ford High School his Senior year as he lettered in both the wrestling and football programs.

Del was also known for his unwavering faith and service to his community as a deacon for the Central Bible Church in Matheson, Colo. He loved agriculture and caring for the land and animals (especially cats).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Addie Mattson; son, Mick; great-grandson, Kade Bonicelli; brother, Larend Mattson; in-laws, Harry and Evelyn Johnson; three brother-in-laws; two sister-in-laws; and many other uncles; aunts; cousins; and grandparents.

He is survived by his sons, Monty (Connie) Mattson; Marty (Ka) Mattson Stephanie Cotellese; Derik (Lois) Mattson; Alijah; Chase; Carlene (Matt) Thelen Conner and Tayler; Daren (Randi) Mattson;Jenesha (Nick) Bonicelli; Ryker; Ayva; daughter-in-law, Linda Mattson; Lyndsey (Russell) Shotts; Tyler (Krista) Mattson; Channing and soon to arrive, Lexley; Jami and Brianne Mattson; sister and family, Clarena Lemay-Rodney (Trisha); John Lemay; Linde (Pete) Newman; Scott Newman; Kristen (Tyler) Walker; Emily; Addie; brother-in-law Jerome (Cathy) Johnson’ Bryan (Debbie) Johnson; Henry Ford; and numerous cousins and step-grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Del Mattson’s life was held on Sept. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Love Funeral Home Chapel, in Limon, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Bible Church, 42931 County Road 30, Matheson, CO, 80831; or Lincoln Health Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 248, Hugo, CO, 80821.