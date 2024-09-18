DALTON MAJOR HISLE

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:52 am

Dalton Major Hisle went to be with the Lord on Sept. 7, 2024. Dalton was born Mar. 26, 2006, to Nathan and Tonya Hisle in Denver, Colo. Even though his life was short, it was impactful, full of love, laughter and purpose.

Dalton attended Big Sandy School from Pre-K to 12th grade and graduated from Simla in May 2024. While attending Simla High School, Dalton was involved in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and High School Matchwits. In addition to his club participation, Dalton also played Varsity Baseball and Varsity Football where he was Team Captain his senior year. A highlight of his football career was helping to lead his team to the State Championship game his junior year. Also while at Big Sandy, Dalton followed in his fathers footsteps and found a love for Industrial Arts and excelled building a personal tow camper his senior year.

He began volunteering with the Simla Fire Department soon after turning 18 to face his fear of fire that began after his family lost their house to a lightning strike in 2017. Dalton shared with friends and family the Lord had guided him to serve by helping and caring for others who are going through a similar situation as he did after the fire. Dalton continued to live out his mission by taking courses to get his EMT Certification and pursuing opportunities with local fire departments to support surrounding communities.

Along with helping others, Dalton’s greatest love was being with his family. He enjoyed many hobbies including hunting with his Dad (Nate), Uncle Luke and cousin Kyler. Dalton especially loved going to the lake, camping, traveling and spending time with friends. One of his greatest joys was being around his younger cousins who loved any time they could spend with their “Lala”.

Dalton is preceded in death by his great grandpa Lynn Freestone, grandma Katrina

Freestone, great grandparents Bonnie and Shorty Hamacher, great grandparents Don & Joan Blackwood and great uncles and aunts: Randy Blackwood, Beverly Schifferns, and Teddy and Bonnie Hamacher. He is survived by his parents Tonya and Nathan Hisle; great grandma Doris Freestone; grandparents Sandy and Alan Hamacher and Terry and Marie Hisle; Aunts and Uncles: Craig and Whitney Hamacher, Shawnda Hamacher, Ryan and Carrie Hamacher, Lucas and Adrienne Hisle, Shaun and Ornuma Hisle; cousins: Kyler and Kaci Hamacher (Brooks and Anna); Leo and Kegan Prosser (Hayes); Qynnlee, Evelyn, and Kolby Hisle, Dakota Hisle, Aubrey and Brynley Layton, Johnathan, Jack and Jaran Zimmerman and numerous other cousins, relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at Farmers State Bank for Dalton. If you would like to donate, you can call the bank for more information or send a check to any branch location.