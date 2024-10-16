DANIEL LOUIS GRASSER

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 3:18 pm

Daniel "Dan" Louis Grasser, 78, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on September 30, 2024, at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Colorado, with his family by his side. Dan was born in Dodge City, KS. on May 12, 1946, to William and Camilla "Bill and

Millie" Grasser. He was the third of eight siblings-Terry, Marcia, Dan, Rich, Larry, Gail, Greg, and Peggy- Dan grew up in a lively household. The family moved from Kansas to Stratton, Colorado, in 1955, where he attended Saint Charles Catholic School for his early education and later graduated from Stratton High School in 1964

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served in the Vietnam War on the USS Caliente. While serving his country, he was also inducted into the Shellbacks. The Shellbacks are not simply tagged or named as soon as they cross the Equator. There is a big initiation ceremony that involves a lot of rituals. After his service, he was honorably discharged in 1970. He returned to Eastern Colorado and worked for Mountain View Electric in Limon.

He met Ann Phelps and married in 1972. They had three children. Terry, Jennifer, and Jeanne. During this time, they started Grasser Construction. He continued to grow and operate a successful business. Throughout his years of raising a family and growing his construction business, he enjoyed life to the fullest. He always created new memories, cherished old friendships, and made new friends.

Despite the numerous obstacles that came his way, he always overcame them and never complained.

Dan retired in 2004. Throughout his life, he enjoyed flying his plane, fishing, hunting, shooting traps, riding his motorcycle, hosting poker parties, socializing with friends, working in his shop, and traveling. In his later years, one of his favorite things was spending time with his grandchildren. Dan received numerous awards and honors over the years for various construction projects. He was a member of the Colorado Contractors Assoc., the USS Caliente Assoc., Deer Trail Elks Lodge, Goodland VFW, and Statton American Legion, where he received an award for 50 years of continued membership.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Millie, brothers Terry and Larry, niece Lori Grasser, grandchildren, Asher, and Lilly Grasser, numerous Aunts and Uncles, and friends.

He is survived by his three children: son Terry (Ashley) Grasser and grandchildren Mazie, Cooper, Blake, Addison, Karla, and Juan; Daughter Jennifer Hastings and grandchildren Tristin and Eastin Tucker; Daughter Jeanne Grasser and grandchildren Chelsey, Austin, and Brady; siblings; Sister Carol-Marcia Grasser, Rich (Barb) Grasser, Gail (Jack) Allen, Greg (Tammy) Grasser, Peggy (Darren) Laverenz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

On behalf of Dan, his children would like to extend their gratitude to family and friends who offered their kindness, support, and friendships. We are truly grateful for all you did to help him, especially in the past few years.

Thank you.