Daniels Scholarship Opens

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:48 am

Available to residents of

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming

DENVER (Sept. 13, 2024) – The application period for the Daniels Scholarship opens Monday, Sept. 16, providing a life-changing opportunity for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to receive a full-ride scholarship to 19 partner colleges and universities across those four states, and up to $100,000 over four years at colleges outside the region.

Online Application: https://www.danielsfund.org/scholarships

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund provides college scholarships to the next generation of America’s leaders and grants to highly effective nonprofits, equipping people with the experiences, opportunities, and education they need to unlock their full potential. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

About the Daniels Scholarship

Established in 2000, the Daniels Scholarship covers full cost of attendance at 19 partner colleges and universities in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, and up to $100,000 over four years at colleges outside the four-state region. More than 5,000 scholarships have been distributed with approximately 200 awarded each year. Funds can be used toward tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and miscellaneous educational expenses. Daniels Scholars have attended more than 500 colleges across all 50 states and more than 3,000 have graduated with a degree and entered the workforce.