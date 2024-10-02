EDWARD ELTON SCHIFFERNS

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3:10 pm

Edward Elton Schifferns, a lifelong resident of eastern Colorado, passed away on Sept. 20, 2024.

Born on July 22, 1953, to Elton and Mary (Boterman) Schifferns, the younger brother of Judy Ann (Schifferns) Morrison, Ed was a man of many talents—farmer, barber, volunteer firefighter and above all a passionate musician whose music touched the lives of many.

Edward was born and raised in Arriba, where he graduated from Arriba High School in 1971. After graduating, he began working on his family’s fourth-generation farm eventually taking over its operations from his dad. Although farming was his primary livelihood, Edward had dreams of studying music in college. His father persuaded him to attend barber college instead, and as he used to tell us he did it to “earn milk money.” He went to Denver and graduated from barber college in 1972, where he then came home and continued to help his dad farm and worked part-time barbering for two years, one day a week in Hugo at Red’s Barber Shop.

While barbering, he met his first wife, Beverly Hamacher from Simla, Colo., when she served him chicken fried steak with 57 sauce at the Nordica Restaurant in Limon. On July 28, 1974, Ed married Beverly and together they built a life in Arriba for 25 years, welcoming three children Travis Wade, Tara Lynn and Tiffany Rachelle. After Beverly's passing, Ed remarried on Sept. 21, 2003, to Jody Rogers with whom he shared the later years of his life. Ed farmed for four decades before stepping away saying, "it cost too much."

Meanwhile, he spent over 50 years as a barber, where a haircut was more than just a trim—it was a time to catch up, shoot the breeze, share a few laughs and even enjoy some impromptu guitar lessons.

Ed was elected as a Lincoln County Commissioner in 2013 serving for eight years. He took great pride in serving the people of Lincoln County and was genuinely committed to making a difference. Ed was also a dedicated member of the Arriba Volunteer Fire Department. His passion for service was rooted in his deep connection to the community where he was born and raised.

However, it was music that was the true love of his life. His father, Elton Schifferns, founded the Kuntry Kuzins Band in 1965, and at the age of 13 Ed began his musical journey by learning to play the banjo and guitar, despite his dad’s wishes. As he grew, so did the band, evolving over the years into the Kuzin's Band in the 1990s, and eventually becoming the Triple Nickel Band. Under Ed's leadership, the band gained local fame and began opening for major acts such as the Charlie Daniels Band and Vanilla Ice. While many musicians came and went, Ed was the only remaining original member. In 2007, the Triple Nickel Band released their first album, a testament to Ed's dedication and passion for music. He was widely regarded as one of the finest lead guitar players in the western United States. He was known for his skillful and tasteful picking that brought a signature sound to every group he played with. Ed’s music career spanned decades and countless miles as he traveled throughout the central United States, bringing joy to country music lovers everywhere. In February 2020, after a storied career, Ed announced his retirement from the Triple Nickel Band. In recognition of his talent, he was nominated for the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

In retirement, Ed and Jody devoted their time to their dogs and hobby farm, raising donkeys, goats, chickens, ducks and even pigs. They poured their love and energy into this cherished passion.

Ed’s legacy will be remembered not only for his extraordinary contributions to music but also for his kind heart, sense of humor and the love and warmth he brought to his family and friends. His spirit will live on through the countless memories and the music he created.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jody Rogers-Schifferns; his three children and their spouses, Travis & Tara Schifferns, Tara & Chris Bledsoe, and Tiffany & Joshua Ellsworth; his grandchildren, Tyler, Trace, & Talia Schifferns; Camden, Cadence, & Calista Bledsoe; and Gavin & Everly Ellsworth. Step-children Kasey Gallardo, Rhiannon & Jeff Longmore, Tayler & Justin Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Kale & Kristy Rogers; step-grandchildren Kaleb & Bobby Gallardo; Landry & Emery Longmore; Braden (& Kristi) & Kaden Richardson; Kylie, Evan, & Nolan Rogers; and one step-great grandson Matthew Richardson.

Ed is also survived by his sister Judy & Ken Morrison and nieces, Kendra Morrison, Kristi Jo & Jon Sokol, and Kelley Morrison; brother and sister-in-laws Alan Ray & Sandy Hamacher, Dawna Lou & Gordon Eurich, and Brenda & Greg Ridgen, as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends that were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton & Mary Schifferns, and his first wife, Beverly Schifferns, her parents T.R. (Shorty) & Bonnie Hamacher and brother & sister-in-law Teddy & Bonnie Hamacher, and Jody’s parents Vernon & Violet Dalke and grandson Karek Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arriba Volunteer Fire Department. Memorial services were Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Arriba Fire House. Friends and family can register on-line condolences and sign the guest book at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Services were entrusted to the care of The Brown Funeral Homes.