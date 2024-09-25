EDWARD ELTON SHIFFERNS

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2:39 pm

July 22, 1953 – September 20, 2024

Edward Elton Schifferns, a lifelong resident of Eastern Colorado, passed away on September

20, 2024. Born on July 22, 1953, to Elton and Mary (Boterman) Schifferns, the younger brother

of Judy Ann (Schifferns) Morrison, Ed was a man of many talents—farmer, barber, volunteer

firefighter and above all, a passionate musician whose music touched the lives of many.

Edward was born and raised in Arriba, where he graduated from Arriba High School in 1971.

After graduating from high school, he began working on his family’s fourth-generation farm,

eventually taking over its operations from his dad. Although farming was his primary livelihood,

Edward had dreams of studying music in college. His father persuaded him to attend barber

college instead, and as he used to tell us, he did it to “earn milk money.” He went to Denver and

graduated from barber college in 1972, where he then came home and continued to help his

dad farm and worked part time barbering for two years, one day a week in Hugo at Red’s Barber

Shop.

While barbering, he met his first wife, Beverly Hamacher from Simla, Colorado, when she

served him chicken fried steak with 57 sauce at the Nordica Restaurant in Limon. On July

28,1974, Ed married Beverly and together they built a life in Arriba for 25 years, welcoming

three children: Travis Wade, Tara Lynn, and Tiffany Rachelle. After Beverly's passing, Ed

remarried on September 21, 2003, to Jody Rogers, with whom he shared the later years of his

life. Ed farmed for four decades before stepping away, saying, "it cost too much." Meanwhile, he

spent over 50 years as a barber, where a haircut was more than just a trim—it was a time to

catch up, shoot the breeze, share a few laughs, and even enjoy some impromptu guitar lessons.

Ed was elected as a Lincoln County Commissioner in 2013, serving for eight years. He took

great pride in serving the people of Lincoln County and was genuinely committed to making a

difference. Ed was also a dedicated member of the Arriba Volunteer Fire Department. His

passion for service was rooted in his deep connection to the community where he was born and

raised.

However, it was music that was the true love of his life. His father, Elton Schifferns, founded the

Kuntry Kuzins Band in 1965, and at the age of 13, Ed began his musical journey by learning to

play the banjo and guitar, despite his dad’s wishes. As he grew, so did the band, evolving over

the years into the Kuzin's Band in the 1990s, and eventually becoming the Triple Nickel Band.

Under Ed's leadership, the band gained local fame and began opening for major acts such as

the Charlie Daniels Band and Vanilla Ice. While many musicians came and went, Ed was the

only remaining original member. In 2007, the Triple Nickel Band released their first album, a

testament to Ed's dedication and passion for music. He was widely regarded as one of the finest

lead guitar players in the Western United States, known for his skillful and tasteful picking that

brought a signature sound to every group he played with. Ed’s music career spanned decades

and countless miles, as he traveled throughout the central United States, bringing joy to country

music lovers everywhere. In February 2020, after a storied career, Ed announced his retirement

from the Triple Nickel Band. In recognition of his talent, he was nominated for the Colorado

Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

In retirement, Ed and Jody devoted their time to their dogs and hobby farm, raising donkeys,

goats, chickens, ducks, and even pigs; pouring their love and energy into this cherished

passion.

Ed’s legacy will be remembered not only for his extraordinary contributions to music but also for

his kind heart, sense of humor, and the love and warmth he brought to his family and friends.

His spirit will live on through the countless memories and the music he created.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jody Rogers-Schifferns; his three children and their spouses, Travis

& Tara Schifferns, Tara & Chris Bledsoe, and Tiffany & Joshua Ellsworth; his grandchildren,

Tyler, Trace, & Talia Schifferns; Camden, Cadence, & Calista Bledsoe; and Gavin & Everly

Ellsworth. Step-children Kasey Gallardo, Rhiannon & Jeff Longmore, Tayler & Justin

Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Kale & Kristy Rogers; step-grandchildren Kaleb & Bobby

Gallardo; Landry & Emery Longmore; Braden (& Kristi) & Kaden Richardson; Kylie, Evan, &

Nolan Rogers; and one step-great grandson Matthew Richardson.

Ed is also survived by his sister Judy & Ken Morrison and nieces, Kendra Morrison, Kristi Jo &

Jon Sokol, and Kelley Morrison; brother and sister-in-laws Alan Ray & Sandy Hamacher, Dawna

Lou & Gordon Eurich, and Brenda & Greg Ridgen, as well as many other nieces, nephews and

friends that were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton & Mary Schifferns, and his first wife, Beverly

Schifferns, her parents T.R. (Shorty) & Bonnie Hamacher and brother & sister-in-law Teddy &

Bonnie Hamacher, and Jody’s parents Vernon & Violet Dalke and grandson Karek Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arriba Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Arriba Fire

House in Arriba, CO. Friends and family can register on-line condolances and sign the guest

book at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of The

Brown Funeral Homes.