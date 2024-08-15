Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Fair Results - Poultry

Posted 8/15/24

Standard Breeds -   Chickens

Class 1 - 1 Hen

1st   Wesley R Zwick 

2nd   Walker L Leonard 

3rd   Wesley R Zwick

4th   William   Rogers

