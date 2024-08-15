Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Fair Results - Swine

Posted 8/15/24

Swine Showmanship

Senior Swine Showmanship

1st Elsie K Thompson 

2nd Dawson L Brent b

3rd Aubrie Vice 

4th Kace K Yoder

5th Lyndi Huelskamp 

