"Gospel Music's Premier Male Quartet Is Coming To Limon"

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:03 pm

The Hi-Plains Baptist Church and the Brown Funeral Home are pleased to be bringing Gospel Music's Premier Male Quartet to Limon.

The Down East Boys, based out of Reidsville, North Carolina are currently sitting at the top of the gospel music world. They have had more #1 songs in the last 5 years than any other gospel group. They have made their name known with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the Bill Gaither Tours, as well as several other large venues. They are promoted by the world famous Becky Simmons Agency based out of Nashville, TN.

This will be an opportunity to hear some of gospel music's very finest right here in Lincoln County.

The concert will be held on THURSDAY - OCT. 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hi-Plains Baptist Church in Limon. Seating is free, however you will be given an opportunity to give a donation to help offset the expenses of this event.

For more information, please contact the Hi-Plains Baptist Church in Limon or the Brown Funeral Home in Hugo @ 743-2850.