Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Hugo Town Board

By Juliet Lundy
Posted 9/11/24

The Town of Hugo Board of Trustees met on Sept. 9, 2024, with several topics to discuss or vote on. The Hugo Home Grown Business Grant Opportunity, for the main street business and other designated …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Arriba robbery suspect still at large, motorcycle …

THANK YOU LINCOLN COUNTY BUYERS CLUB!

Limon Town Board approves ordinances and special event …

Lincoln County Commissioners hold public hearings …

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions