JAMES FRANK WOODARD

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3:07 pm

James Frank Woodard passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 8, 2024.

Frank was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in Deer Trail, Colo., to Harry and Edith Woodard. After attending a one-room schoolhouse and graduating from Simla High School in 1950, he enlisted in the Navy where he served for two years.

He married the love of his life, Maxine Campbell, on Apr. 14, 1958. Together they raised four children and a Limousin and commercial cowherd on the Woodard Ranch near Agate, Colo.

Frank is survived by his four children; Jesse Woodard (wife Kimberly) of Olney Springs, Colo., Rodger Woodard (wife Patty) of Calhan, Colo., Susan Doke (husband Fritz) of Goodland, Kan., and Sherri Woodard (husband Hillis Yarian) of Limon, Colo.

Frank is also survived by three grandchildren; Jared Doke (wife Kaleigh), Josh Doke (partner Ashley Polihronakis), and Cassidy Woodard (husband David Bower), and three great-grandchildren; Liam, Bowen and Livia Doke.

In honor of Frank’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at the family ranch at a later date.

In honor of Frank, donations can be made to the Agate Fire Protection District.