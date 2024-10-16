JEANNETTE WALLACE

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 3:21 pm

Jeannette Irene Kontour Wallace was found passed away in her home at the Wallace ranch in Agate Colorado on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

She was 73 years old at her death. She leaves behind two sons: Wade and wife Colleen of the Wallace ranch and Lane and wife Christian, from Cheyenne, WY. Four grandchildren: Mallory, Brittany, Dillon, and Matthew, and Six great-grandchildren: Kylee, Brody, Cash, Auron, Hudson, and Aubrey.

Jeannette also left behind four brothers: Melvin Kontour and wife Mimi of Wheatland, WY, Lawrence and Ruella Kontour of Aurora, CO, Steve Kontour and friend Debra of Augusta, KS and Edward Kontour and wife Sharla of Leader, CO, plus nine nephews, one niece, seven grand nephews and six grandnieces.

Jeannette was born at Denver General Hospital on December 26, 1950 to Margaret and Matt Kontour. Her family moved around Colorado frequently but finally settled down in Agate Colorado where she graduated as Valedictorian for the class of 1968.

As a girl she spoke often about her love for her Shetland pony Sugarfoot.

She married Chester Wallace in November of 1969. In 1981 they moved with their two sons to the Wallace ranch in Agate to assist Chester’s father, Glenn Wallace with all the ranch work. Jeannette helped on the ranch where she could, but her hearts love was raising her two sons, gardening, and became a fabulous baker and cook, which she learned from her mother, Margaret Kontour.

After their sons, Wade and Lane, graduated from high school, Jeannette became more of a ranch hand, helping Chester to take care of the livestock until Chester died in September of 2019, 22 days short of their 50th wedding anniversary. Then her son Wade moved back to the ranch to take over the ranch work. Jeannette eventually retired from those duties.

Jeannette was a humble, very compassionate, loving and friendly person. Kind to everyone in the family and many friends. She loved all the animals (except chickens). She loved to read and do latch hook rugs along with many other crafts. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed!

A memorial service honoring Jeannette will be held at the Limon Community Center on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.