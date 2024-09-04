Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Jokes by Evie

By Evelyn Householder
Posted 9/4/24

WHERE DID THE MUSIC TEACHER LEAVE HER KEYS?

IN THE PIANO!

WHY WAS THE MATH BOOK SAD?

IT HAD A LOT OF PROBLEMS.

WHY DID THE STUDENT EAT HER HOMEWORK?

THE TEACHER SAID IT WAS A …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Yard of the Week

Outdoors

Outdoors

Cat's Kitchen~Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions