Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

JOKES BY EVIE

JOKES BY EVIE

By Evelyn Householder
Posted 10/16/24

Why did the Witch stay in the hotel?

Because they

had great broom service.

How do monsters like their eggs?

Terri-fried.

How do you fix a broken pumpkin?

With a

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

OUTDOORS

OUTDOORS

YESTERYEAR

LINCOLN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions