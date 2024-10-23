Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
JOKES BY EVIE

By Evelyn Householder
Posted 10/23/24

What is a ghost's favorite ride? A roller ghoster.

What do monsters drink when they are thirsty?   Ghoul aid.

What is a skeleton's favorite instrument?   The tromBone.

