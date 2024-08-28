KAREN HOGAN

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 11:58 am

Karen Kay Hogan (Huffman), age 79, of Lusk, WY, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2024, at Central Wyoming Hospice Center in Casper, WY. A Memorial service will be held August 30, 2024, at Lusk Elks Lodge 1797, at 11:00 A.M. Karen was born August 11, 1945, in Limon, Colorado, to Sylvan and Lena Mae (Tull) Huffman. Karen was the youngest of 4 siblings: Lawerance Sylvan, Dolores Darline, and George Lowell. Karen was the apple of her father’s eye and her daddy’s favorite. She could absolutely do no wrong in his eyes. What Karen wanted Karen got. In her early years she was best friends with Lorretta (Weber) Burrow. They were inseparable from the 3rd grade and were always lifelong friends. They would dress up Karen’s Kitties as their babies, dress up in Grandma Lena’s old-fashioned dress, and have slumber parties in two adjoining rooms with all their girlfriends. In high school, Karen and Lorretta joined the pep club to cheer on the boys in high school sports. Karen and Loretta were lifelong friends and ended every conversation with I love you.

In high school, Karen was very active in the pep club and mixed chorus. Karen loved the music of the time and was very skilled on roller-skates and was her main mode of transportation until she was 16. Sylvan and Lena owned the Cozy Court motel, where Mom worked through her high school years. Karen was always very thrifty with her money, which Lowell, her brother, always tried to talk her out of.

New Year's Eve, 1966, she met (Butch) Herbert Dean Hogan at a dance in Hugo, CO. Butch and Karen were married in Villa Park, IL November 10th, 1967. Butch and Karen were blessed with two daughters: Kimberlie Kay (Hogan) Bruegger, November 25th, 1968, Karman Leigh (Hogan) Krein November 13th, 1973. In the summer of 1979, they lost twin daughters. After Butch was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1972, the couple settled down in Limon to raise their family.

Karen was a very accomplished seamstress and had been since she was quite young. She loved to sew the latest and greatest outfits for her two daughters, she also had a passion for knitting and made some of the most beautiful blankets that were gifted to many family members, friends, and strangers.

Karen went to work in the fall of 1980 at the Limon School food service department and worked there for 10 years, leaving in March of 1990 when the family moved to Lusk, WY.

Karen absolutely loved living in Lusk, WY, where she called home. She made numerous friends working part-time at the Best Western motel. She became a Doe through the Elks Lodge and made several friends through that organization.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Sylvan and Lena Huffman, twin daughters, two brothers, Lawerance Huffman and Lowel Huffman, and one grandson Karson Michael Yorges.

Karen is survived by her two daughters Kimberlie Kay Bruegger and her husband Shawn of Keeline WY., and Karman Leigh Krein of Sheridan, WY. One sister, Dolores Miller of Cheyenne, WY. Five grandsons, Kyle Hendricks (Crystal) of Wright, WY., Kassidy Bruegger (Sara)of Keyline, Wy., Kaycee Bruegger (Emma) of Lusk, WY., Justin Krein (Jessica)of Pullman, WA., Brandon Krein (Tina) of Guernsey, WY. One great granddaughter, Kenzee Mae Hendricks, she was the joy in her life.