Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Karval, Arriba-Flager, Limon and Genoa-Hugo school activities and menus

Posted 9/4/24

KARVAL ACTIVITIES

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

VB/FB @ Stratton

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 10

VB @ Hugo

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12

FFA - Farm Safety Day @ Fairgrounds 9:00 a.m.

 

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Pirate Football opens regular season with loss

Pirate Volleyball splits opening week

Limon Badgers win football season opener

Limon Volleyball starts season with a nail biter

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions