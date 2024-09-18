Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
KARVAL NEWS

By Shirley Chesterman
Posted 9/18/24

SEPTEMBER EVENTS

19-Food pantry; Community meal at community building, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Donations accepted.Everyone is welcome.

20-Homecoming potluck, 6 p.m. at Community Building

