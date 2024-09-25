Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Lady Pirates split week four against Burlington and Otis

Lady Pirates split week four against Burlington and Otis

By Will Mallory
Posted 9/25/24

The 5-2 Lady Pirates entered week four on a roll. On Thursday, Sept. 19, they hosted the Burlington Cougars and notched their record with another win. 

The junior varsity squad started the …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Badger golf league results

Lady Badger softball adds a loss and 2 big wins during …

Limon Badgers win Homecoming football game

Pirates rack up 8 touchdowns for Homecoming win

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions