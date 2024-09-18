LARRY WAYNE SMITH

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:54 am

Larry Wayne Smith was born on Oct. 27, 1939 to Marion and Grace (Gossett) Smith in Limon by Dr. Clannin.

He grew up in Limon and graduated from Limon High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and headed to boot camp in Texas. He was later stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. There he met the love of his life, Mary Kidwell. They were soon married on June 25, 1960. Larry stayed in the Air Force until 1961 and then served in the reserves until 1965.

In his marriage, Mary and Larry were blessed with four children Jeff, Karen, Kay and Greg. After returning home from his military service, Larry joined the Main Automotive team alongside his dad in 1963. He worked in the parts business for many years and sold Main Automotive in 1996.

Larry’s service to the community didn’t stop at his service to our country. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with Limon Fire Department for 25 years where he retired as a captain. He also served on the Limon Football chain gang for many years in the 70s and 80s.

After retirement from the auto parts business, Larry delivered mail out of the Limon Post Office for a few years. Larry was ALSO proud to belong to the American Legion and was proud to have served our great nation.

Larry was an avid hunter, trap shooter and bowler. He was a member of the Limon Gun Club and loved to shoot trap and play poker on Wednesday evenings at the gun range. He had a group of friends who took many hunting trips that even included traveling all the way to Alaska to hunt a bull moose.

He also enjoyed his kids and grandkids, and in his later years, he loved playing cards like pinnacle and hand and foot with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Larry looked forward to Sundays to see his family and loved ones that stopped by to play cards and catch up.

Larry passed away at home in hospice care. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, sister Jan Bruzzichesi and grandson Shawn Smith. He is survived by his children Jeff (Rhonda) Smith of Genoa, CO, Karen Salter of Holcomb, KS, Kay (Wayne) Rudder of Hugo, CO, and Greg (Carissa) Smith of Karval, CO. He is also survived by 11 grandkids and 11 great grandkids. Larry will be interned alongside Mary at Pleasant Plains Cemetery on Sept. 23.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lincoln County Hospice or the Pleasant Plains Cemetery.