LARRY WAYNE SMITH

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 1:07 pm

Larry Wayne Smith died Sunday, Sept 8, 2024, in his home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1939, in Limon, Colo., to Marrion and Grace (Gossett) Smith. Larry’s first home was on the Smith family homestead located near Matheson, Colo. He lived the majority of his life in Limon graduating from Limon High School in 1957.

As a young man, he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, then joined the U.S. Air Force. After basic training in Texas, Larry served as a mechanic on a base in Maryland. He enjoyed listening to local bands and meeting the people.

Larry found and married the love of his life, Mary E. Kidwell on June 25, 1960. After his term of active service was completed, he continued to serve in the U.S.A.F. reserves for an additional three years. Larry, Mary and their infant son, Jeff, moved to Denver, Colo. Larry drove a delivery truck for Coors Brewing Company.

Opportunity arose to continue his passion as a mechanic and the young family moved back to live on the homestead outside of Matheson. Larry worked alongside his father at the American Parts Store in Limon.

His family grew adding two daughters, Karen and Kay. Larry and Mary eventually bought and refurbished a home in Limon. Their family expanded for the final time when a son, Gregory, was born.

After the death of his father, Larry became the controlling partner of the Main Automotive Supply (Big A) store and was instrumental in the construction of the larger building with expanded services at the new location in Limon. Mary had a deep longing to return to farm life, so Larry purchased them a home located southwest of Limon.

Larry was an active member of the Limon Gun Club. He and his family spent many summers traveling to trap shoot competitions. He enjoyed marathon card games, fixing old cars and trucks, socializing in the shop, fishing, boating, water skiing and camping with his parents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Larry was an avid hunter. He traveled all around Colorado hunting game with his cousins and friends. He even went to Alaska to hunt bear and moose with his friend, Jerry Johnson, as guide and bush pilot. Larry was a lifetime member of the Limon volunteer fire department and retired as Captain. He was also involved with the Limon Chamber of Commerce. Larry could be found at Gaskill Field on game nights as a chain gang member for the Limon High School football program. He was a die-hard Broncos and Rockies fan instilling a love and understanding of the game in his children.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Memories were made restoring old cars, trucks and tractors, camping, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, bowling at Lincoln Lanes, playing pinochle and pitch, churning ice cream, family reunions, pitching horseshoes, splitting firewood, cutting terraces into hillsides, planting trees, fixing fence, baling hay, feeding calves (and goats), breaking stock tank ice and watching football.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Grace, wife Mary, sister Janice and grandson Shawn.

Survivors include his children, Jeff (Rhonda) Smith of Genoa, Karen Salter of Holcomb, Kansas, Kay (Wayne) Rudder of Hugo, and Greg (Carissa) Smith of Karval; grandchildren Sari, Amy, Josh (Veronica), Morgan (Chris), Brandon (Wendy), Emily (Zeb), John, Elaina, Kyle, Cora, Spencer, and Peyton; great grandchildren Jodi, Trent, Drake, Orlando, Hannah, Alex, Genevieve, Samantha, Daniel, Josephine, Zoe, Mary, and Henry; great-great grandchildren Lilly and Emmett.