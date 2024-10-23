Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Posted 10/23/24

To the Editor:

Prop 131 will give us a chance to have a say, not only in our local representation, but also in the state-wide races. Vote yes on 131.

Here in the ruby red part of Colorado, …

