Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
Kelsey Pope

Limon Education Foundation receives grant to update school concession stands

Limon Education Foundation receives grant to update school concession stands

Posted 10/16/24

By Kelsey Pope

The Limon Education Foundation (LEF) has been successfully supporting the Limon School District in educational projects and materials above and beyond those budgeted by the …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Certificate of Congressional Recognition

Badgers Homecoming float winners

Large crowd attended Limon School Board meeting

RPI addresses activity at the Roundhouse

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions