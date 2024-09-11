Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Limon Softball captures a win against tough opposition

By Stephanie Zwick
Posted 9/11/24

The Limon Badger Softball team had a rough season so far as their record was 0-7 before this past weekend, when they attended the Brush Tournament.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Badgers took on Platte …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Badgers win football home opener against Flatirons

Limon Volleyball splits games with Strasburg and Kit …

GHK Volleyball edge out one opponent with aces and …

Genoa-Hugo-Karval Football falls to Stratton Eagles

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions